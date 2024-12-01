Real Madrid close in on Barcelona with victory against Getafe

Kylian Mbappe put Real Madrid 2-0 up in the 38th minute against Getafe (Bernat Armangue/AP)

Jude Bellingham and Kylian Mbappe scored first-half goals as Real Madrid beat Getafe 2-0 at the Bernabeu to go one point behind LaLiga leaders Barcelona.

Bouncing back from Wednesday’s 2-0 Champions League defeat at Liverpool, in which Mbappe had a penalty saved, Real took the lead through a Bellingham spot-kick on the half-hour mark.

And Mbappe then added a fine strike eight minutes later, sending the ball in off a post from 20 yards.

Moving up to second, Carlo Ancelotti’s men trail Barca by a point with a game in hand, with the Catalan outfit having suffered a shock 2-1 loss at home to Las Palmas on Saturday.

Athletic Bilbao are up to fourth after Oihan Sancet’s brace saw them come from behind to win 2-1 at Rayo Vallecano.

Girona secured a dramatic 2-2 draw at Villarreal thanks to Ladislav Krejci’s equaliser in the seventh minute of stoppage time, and Real Sociedad recorded a 2-0 home win over Real Betis.

Napoli went four points clear at the top of Serie A with a 1-0 victory at Torino secured by Scott McTominay’s goal just past the half-hour.

Inter Milan’s match at Fiorentina was abandoned after Viola midfielder Edoardo Bove collapsed on the pitch just over 15 minutes into the contest and was taken to hospital.

Fiorentina subsequently released a statement saying the 22-year-old was under sedation in intensive care, with initial tests having “ruled out acute damage to the central nervous system and the cardio-respiratory system”, adding: “Bove will be re-evaluated in the next 24 hours.”

Second-placed Atalanta, Inter and Fiorentina all have the same amount of points, along with Lazio, who were beaten 3-1 at Parma.

Juventus are a further two points back having been held 1-1 at Lecce, Andrea Cambiaso’s effort for the Bianconeri being cancelled out by Ante Rebic in added time.

Genoa claimed their first victory under Patrick Vieira as they won 2-0 at 10-man Udinese, with the hosts having Isaak Toure sent off in just the fourth minute.

The gap between second-placed Eintracht Frankurt and Bundesliga table-toppers Bayern Munich is four points after the Eagles recorded a fourth successive league win by thrashing Heidenheim 4-0 at Voith-Arena, where Omar Marmoush scored twice.

There was also a Jonathan Burkhardt double as Mainz beat Hoffenheim 2-0 at home.

In Ligue 1, Mason Greenwood’s late penalty gave Marseille a 2-1 come-from-behind win at home over Monaco that saw them leapfrog their opponents into second place.

Fourth-placed Lille were held to a 2-2 draw at bottom side Montpellier. After Jonathan David scored a penalty either side of Isialla Sylla’s goal, Arnaud Norin then netted a stoppage-time leveller for the hosts before their substitute Tanguy Coulibaly and Les Dogues’ Mitchel Bakker were both red-carded.

Alexandre Lacazette notched a hat-trick as Lyon won 4-1 at home against Nice to replace them in fifth, while Toulouse beat Auxerre 2-0 and Angers moved out of the relegation zone with a 1-0 win at Le Havre.