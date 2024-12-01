Rangers edge to dour victory over St Johnstone following Jason Holt own goal

Jason Holt’s own goal proved the difference between the team

Rangers returned to familiar territory as they followed up their colourful victory in France with a monochrome 1-0 win over St Johnstone at McDiarmid Park.

Amid on-going speculation about Philippe Clement’s future, the Light Blues travelled to Perth on the back of a stunning 4-1 Europa League win away in Nice on Thursday night which took them a step closer to the knockout stages.

However, once again, Rangers lapsed back into a dour style of football which has characterised their William Hill Premiership season, their winner coming in the 63rd minute of an improved second half through an own goal by former Gers midfielder Jason Holt.

Clement’s side remain in third place, 11 points behind leaders Celtic with title hopes still looking threadbare and with Gers fans remaining puzzled by the Jekyll and Hyde nature of this season.

The Belgian boss is still searching for consistency of performance and consistency of selection.

Brazilian forward Danilo, not in the Gers’ European squad, was available again which meant Clement had three options for the lone striker’s role.

Moroccan striker Hamza Igamane, who scored a double against Nice, got the nod over Danilo and regular forward Cyriel Dessers.

Romania midfielder Ianis Hagi, also absent from the European squad, made his first Rangers start since May 2023, while skipper James Tavernier came in for the injured Dujon Sterling.

Saints were unchanged from the side that started the 1-0 win over Kilmarnock last week and for the most part they contained the visitors in the first half.

In the 15th minute Gers winger Vaclav Cerny ended a decent move when he cut in from the right and drilled a shot just wide of the target from the edge of the box.

Less than 10 minutes later, as the Ibrox side stepped up the pace, Saints keeper Josh Rae dived to his left to push a low drive from Igamane wide of the target, after the Gers striker had been set up by Connor Barron.

It was far from enthralling.

Gers winger Nedim Bajrami failed to connect properly from a Tavernier cut-back before his drive following a cleared corner was saved by Rae at his near post.

Bajrami and defender Robin Propper made way for Ridvan Yilmaz and Leon Balogun for the start of the second half while for the home side, midfielder Aaron Essel replaced Graham Carey.

Rae had little to do in the second half before the 55th minute, when he made a decent save from Tavernier’s 25-yard free-kick.

Danilo then replaced left-back Jefte as Clement reshuffled his side again and soon they were ahead.

With Saints pinned back into their own box, when Hagi’s cross from the left looped over Rae’s head and the luckless Holt could only turn the ball into his own net on the goal line under pressure from Tavernier, who would have netted.

Rae made saves from Danilo and Hagi as Rangers controlled possession and the Saints keeper thwarted Danilo twice more as the visitors dominated the latter stages.