Proud John Eustace wants Blackburn to keep their form in perspective

John Eustace insists there is no risk of Blackburn getting carried away after the 1-0 victory over Leeds at Ewood Park made it three wins on the bounce for his side.

Todd Cantwell’s 22nd-minute penalty made the difference as Eustace’s side followed up the midweek win at Middlesbrough with another notable scalp.

The victory – which wrecked Leeds’s hopes of returning to the top of the Championship – strengthens Rovers’ push towards the play-off places.

But Eustace insists his players will keep their feet firmly on the ground.

The Blackburn boss said: “I thought it was an outstanding performance.

“I’m very proud of the group anyway the attitude that the boys have shown ever since I come into the football club has been outstanding

“But today’s performance was very good after a real good performance at Middlesbrough on Wednesday and is really pleasing.

“I think it’s just very, very important that no one gets carried away with the with the highs and the lows.

“The Championship is relentless, you know. And when we lose a couple of games in a row, it’s important that you you stay positive and keep believing.

“So to have three wins in a row now is really pleasing. That’s our seventh clean sheet out of 17 games.

“They’re good stats, and we just keep working hard and building on good foundations that we set.”

Cantwell was given the chance to score his first goal since joining from Rangers in the summer after Leeds midfielder Ao Tanaka barged into Tyrhys Dolan.

Eustace added: “It’s important he’s off the mark now.

“It’s his first goal for the club, which is a big thing. I think he’s been playing on his mind a little tiny bit.

“He could have scored a couple more goals. So he’s getting in the right areas.

“He’s playing some fantastic football. He’s really a focal point for us as well now, and he’s helping us evolve as a footballing team as well.”

And Eustace singled Dolan out for praise after the playmaker’s impressive display that frequently caused Leeds problems.

The manager said: “Ty’s a fantastic young player. He’s got a lot of games under his belt.

“There is a lot of pressure on him to perform. He’s took to his task of last couple of games has been outstanding.”

Leeds struggled to get going but went on to dominate possession without finding the equaliser.

Blackburn keeper Aynsley Pears produced a string of fine saves and when Leeds did find the net Largie Ramazani’s 82nd-minute effort was ruled out for offside.

The result meant Leeds missed out on the win they needed to climb back above Sheffield United at the top of the table.

Boss Daniel Farke said: “We started bit too slow and especially in the beginning, gave too many unnecessary free-kicks and fouls away. The penalty was more or less the same situation.

“I don’t want to be too critical, so lazy is perhaps a bit too harsh, but we started too slowly.

“I think we should have a bit more on it in the in the first half, should have invested a bit more.

We should have been a bit quicker, quicker in the head. But we were not.

“Of course, it was the third games and within six days. But also don’t want to search for excuses, so today, I think the slow start was reason that we lost this game.”

As Farke said, this was Leeds’ third game in six days and and he did admit the schedule, including the early kick-off, did not help his side even if it did not cost them.

He added: “I don’t like early kick-offs, and especially I don’t like early kick-offs when you have such a quick turn around. But I don’t complain about this because we are also used to it.

“If you have such a crazy schedule, it’s difficult, but nevertheless, again, I think we could have started better, and I don’t want to use this as an excuse. But if you ask me, personally, I don’t like them at all.”