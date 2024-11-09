Pressure increases on boss David Gray as Hibs go down to St Mirren

Pressure intensified on Hibernian manager David Gray after a limp 2-1 home defeat by St Mirren left them bottom of the William Hill Premiership.

Conor McMenamin’s first-half double did the damage for the Buddies while Ellery Balcombe’s penalty save from Hibs forward Martin Boyle just after the hour was a further setback for the beleaguered hosts.

There was stoppage-time drama as the Edinburgh side pulled one back through a Nicky Cadden spot-kick before the same player thought he had equalised at the death, only for it be ruled out for offside against team-mate Dwight Gayle.

Hibs have won just one of their 12 league matches and none of their last seven, leaving former club captain Gray – appointed manager in the summer – in a seemingly precarious position heading into the international break.

There were two enforced changes to the Hibs team that started the 1-1 draw with Dundee United last Sunday as the injured Lewis Miller and suspended Mykola Kuharevich were replaced by Chris Cadden and Elie Youan.

St Mirren boss Stephen Robinson made one change to the team that started the 0-0 draw at home to Ross County as McMenamin replaced James Scott in attack.

It was McMenamin who gave the visitors the lead in the first notable attack of the match in the 16th minute when he touched home Scott Tanser’s low delivery from the left inside the six-yard box.

Hibs almost equalised in the 28th minute when Youan turned in the box and fired against the post from 12 yards.

But St Mirren doubled their lead in the 31st minute when McMenamin capitalised on some calamitous Hibs defending.

Warren O’Hora was loose with his touch after bringing down a high ball on the half-way line seemingly under no pressure but the Buddies attacker nicked it off him and darted clear before firing high into the net off the legs of goalkeeper Josef Bursik, who appeared to dive away from the shot.

Gray, clearly alarmed by what he had seen in the first half, made a triple substitution for the start of the second period as O’Hora, Kwon and Nectar Triantis were replaced by Rocky Bushiri, Dylan Levitt and Cadden.

There was a minimal improvement from the hosts but Saints almost netted again on the hour when Richard Taylor headed a Tanser corner against the bar and Alex Gogic was unable to force in the rebound.

Hibs had a golden chance to get back in the game a minute later when they were awarded a penalty after Boyle was fouled by Marcus Fraser but, after a lengthy VAR check, the Australia winger saw his tame spot-kick easily saved by Balcombe, who dived down to his right.

St Mirren looked to be cruising towards victory as the match moved into stoppage time but Hibs got one back through a Cadden penalty following a handball from Gogic.

The home side thought they had pulled off a stunning comeback moments later when Cadden lashed home once more but the celebrations were cut short after a VAR check spotted the ball had struck his offside team-mate Gayle on the way in.