Premier League clubs vote to amend sponsorship rules despite calls for a delay

Premier League clubs have approved amendments to its sponsorship rules despite calls for a delay from champions Manchester City

Premier League clubs voted to amend sponsorship rules on Friday morning despite calls from champions Manchester City for a delay.

City challenged the league’s associated party transaction (APT) rules, which assess whether deals between clubs and entities linked to their ownership represent fair market value, on competition law grounds earlier this year.

An arbitration panel found aspects of them unlawful, which City insist makes the entire set of rules “void” until the panel provides further guidance.

Club statement — Manchester City (@ManCity) October 7, 2024

The Premier League instead consulted with clubs over amendments. A long meeting had been predicted by league sources to discuss this topic, but before 9.30am the Premier League confirmed clubs had approved amendments to the rules, which the league believes now makes them lawful.

This includes adding shareholder loans to the fair market value (FMV) assessment, the removal of some of the amendments made to APT rules earlier this year and changes to how clubs access the league’s databank which is used to make FMV decisions.