Portsmouth’s home clash with Millwall postponed after power cut

Portsmouth’s Championship clash with Millwall was postponed after Fratton Park was plunged into darkness for 40 minutes.

Just 11 minutes before the scheduled 7.45pm kick-off all the lights went out at the south coast ground and did not return until 8.15pm – as fans entertained themselves by using torches on their phones and chanting.

The players returned to the pitch to warm up at 8.40pm but the match was called off for “safety reasons” shortly after, with the announcement met by loud boos.

A Portsmouth statement read: “Tonight’s match against Millwall has been postponed for safety reasons due (to) circumstances beyond the club’s control.”

Millwall added: “Millwall Football Club regrets to inform supporters that tonight’s match has been postponed due to a power failure in the local area.

“We thank fans for their patience and support this evening. Fans in the away end will be safely escorted to the railway station once the home fans have left Fratton Park.”