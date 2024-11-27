Portsmouth CEO ‘disappointed and upset’ after power cut leads to postponement

Portsmouth chief executive Andrew Cullen was “disappointed and upset” after Pompey’s Championship clash with Millwall was postponed due to a power cut.

Fratton Park was plunged into darkness 11 minutes before the scheduled 7.45pm kick-off and it remained that way for 40 minutes due to a local power outage.

Players did return to warm-up but at 8.40pm the game was called off due to other lighting not returning and the risk of missing the last train back to London.

It was Pompey’s second match called off in five days and Cullen said: “I totally regret. I’m totally disappointed and I’m upset that we had to call the game off, but it was the only logical decision we had at that time.

“There is more to it than the 22 players on the pitch and we didn’t have the confidence that we could get through the whole game with other lighting not working in the stands.”

Millwall boss Neil Harris, who has been involved in similar situations during his spells at Cambridge and Gillingham, said: “The football club here and the officials have been outstanding. We all wanted to get the game on but health and safety comes first.

“It has been a long day for us and we are eight games unbeaten, we were desperate to play.

“I feel for both sets of fans. Obviously they will get a refund or get the chance to come to the next game but that doesn’t cover their travel.”