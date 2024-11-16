Ports have ‘bright future’ says Niall Currie after victory at the Oval

Shay McCartan after putting Portadown ahead against his former club Glentoran at the Oval

PORTADOWN boss Niall Currie feels “the future is bright” after watching his side beat Glentoran 2-0 at the Oval.

The visitors were very much on top in the opening half but had to wait until after the break to secure the three points and leapfrog the east Belfast giants in mid table.

Shay McCartan appeared to be clipped from behind by Fuad Sule, with a penalty awarded which the former Glentoran striker converted himself. The Ports made sure of a first win at the Oval in 11 years when Ryan Mayse scored from close range.

A delighted Currie said: “We were excellent and deserved to win. We dominated the first half. We always looked as if we had goals in us.

“That’s my first win at the Oval in about 20 years of management. I’m happy for the players and the supporters. We’ll stay humble and have a good work ethic. When we are at our best and hungry, we are a very decent side.

“I want to stabilise this club. We want to keep building but first and foremost we have to establish ourselves in this league. We don’t want to be a yoyo club. There’s a bright future ahead.”

Cliftonville are still in second despite slumping to a 1-0 defeat at home to Ballymena, Andy Scott firing in the winner in the 70th minute.

Stephen Baxter put one over on the club he managed for almost two decades before departing in the summer, Carrick stunning Crusaders 3-0 at Taylor’s Avenue.

Paul Heatley hurt his former club with a superb double after Emmet McGuckin had opened the scoring.

“Managing Crusaders was an honour but this was all about Carrick earning three points,” said Baxter. “Our lads were impressive, particularly the first half hour when they were first to every ball.”

A Matthew Shevlin double helped Coleraine to a 4-0 win at Loughgall, while Dungannon Swifts beat Glenavon 2-0 at Stangmore Park.