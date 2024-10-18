Plymouth boss Wayne Rooney handed one-match ban and fine for misconduct

Plymouth boss Wayne Rooney has been handed a touchline ban and a fine for misconduct during his side’s win over Blackburn

The 38-year-old former Manchester United and England striker was charged following an incident towards the end of his side’s 2-1 Sky Bet Championship victory over Blackburn at Home Park on October 5.

“It was alleged that the manager’s conduct around the 87th minute was improper and/or he used abusive and/or insulting words towards a match official, which led to his dismissal.

“It was further alleged that following his dismissal, his conduct was improper and/or violent. It was also alleged that by returning to the field of play after being dismissed, his behaviour was improper.

“Wayne Rooney admitted to this charge and an independent regulatory commission imposed his sanctions following a hearing. Its written reasons for them will be published in due course.”

Rooney was shown a red card by referee James Linington for protesting to the fourth official after Blackburn defender Joe Rankin-Costello’s late equaliser and watched from the stands as Morgan Whittaker scored in stoppage time to secure victory.