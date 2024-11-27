Philippe Clement has positive talks with incoming Rangers CEO Patrick Stewart

Philippe Clement revealed he has had “really good” talks with new Rangers CEO Patrick Stewart and is glad “a vacuum” at the club has been filled.

The former Manchester United chief executive will officially take over at Ibrox on December 16, the day after the Premier Sports Cup final against Celtic at Hampden Park.

The position has been vacant since previous incumbent James Bisgrove left in May.

#RangersFC are delighted to announce the appointment of Patrick Stewart as its new Chief Executive Officer. Patrick will join the club on 16 December 2024. — Rangers Football Club (@RangersFC) November 25, 2024

Stewart’s appointment, which was announced on Monday, came as pressure on Gers boss Clement intensified following the 1-1 draw with Dundee United at Ibrox on Sunday.

They sit nine points behind Aberdeen having played a game less and 11 behind Old Firm rivals Celtic.

Ahead of the Europa League clash with French side Nice on Thursday night, Clement said: “I had a meeting with a new CEO. That was a really good talk, and that’s it.

“No, I cannot go in detail about that. It’s about my experience, about this year in the club, and what are the things that were good, and what are the things to improve.

“It’s a very important thing (appointment), because the last couple of months there was a big vacuum in the club, and a lot of things could not be decided at that moment, because there was nobody to decide those kind of things.

Rangers manager Philippe Clement with former Rangers chief executive James Bisgrove, right (Steve Welsh/PA)

“So I’m really happy that Patrick is here now.

“We had a really good talk about everything, about the past year, my experiences and he is doing that with all the people in the club to make a good analysis so that he can start in a good way, halfway through December, I think, so that we can make a step forward again.

“Because, of course, for any club in the world, it’s not good to be in that kind of vacuum situation.”

Clement was Monaco boss before he joined Rangers just over a year ago and while he is enjoying his return to the south of France, he insists he is not there “for a holiday”.

The Light Blues, with seven points from 12 while Nice have just two points, can take a giant step towards qualifying for the knockout stages against the French side.

The Belgian boss said: “It’s special to be back. I had a really good time here. I enjoyed living here. I met some really nice people.

“So a lot of friends will come to watch this game.

“So yeah, this feels like a place where you were in a really good way, so I’m happy to be back in that way.

“But I’m not here for a holiday or to meet people tomorrow or to have talks with a lot of people. I’m here to work.

🎙️ Philippe Clement spoke to the media ahead of Thursday’s #UEL match against Nice. pic.twitter.com/5lLQaIyHwe — Rangers Football Club (@RangersFC) November 27, 2024

“I’m here to win together with the guys, or to do everything to win this game, because it’s a massive game for Nice even more than for us.

“They have to win this one. Clearly, we’re going to go like always against every opponent. We will try to go for the win. We never play for a draw.

“So if you can win here, I think we make a really big step in the qualification, or you’re almost certain of that.

“And taking a point can also be a really important point at the end. But we will go full for the three points against a really good team.”