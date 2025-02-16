Philippe Clement hails Rangers’ mentality in win over Hearts

Philippe Clement claimed Rangers demonstrated “the right mentality” in responding to their embarrassing Scottish Gas Scottish Cup exit to beat Hearts 3-1 at Tynecastle.

The Belgian boss bore the brunt of the avalanche of criticism that followed the 1-0 defeat to Championship side Queen’s Park last Sunday, which all but ended hopes of domestic success this season.

The Light Blues were handed a break in their William Hill Premiership encounter at Tynecastle in the 20th minute when defender Jamie McCart could do little about putting the ball into his own net from Ianis Hagi’s cross but the visitors had keeper Jack Butland to thank for the clean sheet at half-time.

Full-Time: Hearts 1-3 Rangers Three Points at Tynecastle. pic.twitter.com/YaC6x2KGPH — Rangers Football Club (@RangersFC) February 16, 2025

The home side levelled just after the break through Austrian defender Michael Steinwender but Czech winger Vaclav Cerny restored the visitors’ lead in the 61st minute and McCart put into his own net again 12 minutes later, and it could have been a more convincing scoreline had goals from John Souttar and Cyriel Dessers not been ruled offside.

Clement, whose side returned to 13 points behind league leaders Celtic, said: “The team showed the right mentality as a group, the players who started, the players who came in, in going into the fight which is necessary here.

“Also against a Hearts team that went full-in for the victory with an offensive playing style, lot of attacking players with good quality, and the team dug in and took also the right moments.

“It’s a pity that two times (there was) a small offside – I didn’t see the images back, but I believe VAR is always right – so we almost scored two goals more in an away game, so that’s good.

“And the team showed the right mentality. Was it on the ball all the time with top quality like in our best games? Not today, but it was with the right mentality. And that needs to be the basics.”

Rangers celebrate their first goal against Hearts (Jane Barlow/PA)

The home side suffered their first defeat in nine matches, with boss Neil Critchley left “scratching my head” after the loss.

He said: “I don’t think 3-1 is a fair reflection of the game at all.

“It’s not often you play Rangers and you have more of the ball, more passes, better chances, more shots. And we’ve done all of that today, yet we’ve lost.

“I suppose the story of the game for us is we weren’t clinical in our moments and a little bit of misfortune for maybe one or two of the goals as well. And that’s what’s decided the game.

“But so many positive things. I thought we were very good. Took the game to them, went toe-to-toe with them. I don’t think 3-1 is a fair reflection of the game.”

On McCart’s personal nightmare, Critchley said: “Those are the things that you need to go your way in these types of games.

“The first goal obviously just hits him as he’s recovering to the goal. And then the third goal, he’s actually back there and doesn’t quite get enough on it to take it away from Dessers and kick it out for a corner.

Jamie McCart, second left, scores his second own goal under pressure from Cyriel Dessers (Jane Barlow/PA)

“But even at 3-1, we’ve had some big chances as well to go 3-2 and there was more than enough time left.”

In terms of chances missed, striker Elton Kabangu was the biggest culprit for Hearts but Critchley was understanding.

He said: “He came off the pitch and he was disappointed. He said he should have scored.

“But again, I’m not critical of him because he played that position perfectly and how we wanted him to play.

“He got into the right areas. Butland’s produced a magnificent save, low down to tip it round the post. That one where he’s hit the inside of his arm and then deflected past the goal, you just need to sometimes go through them.

“It just didn’t quite happen for him. He could have easily had one or two goals today.”