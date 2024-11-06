Philip Lowry at the double as Crusaders sink Coleraine

Philip Lowry scores a late winner for Crusaders during this Evening’s game at Seaview Stadium, Belfast. PICTURE: Andrew McCarroll/ Pacemaker Press

Crusaders midfielder Philip Lowry bagged a brace including a last-minute winner as Crusaders defeated Coleraine 2-1 at Seaview, in one of six BetMcLean League Cup second-round ties taking place this evening.

Matthew Shevlin had given the visitors the lead in the first half, but Lowry struck twice in the second period to send the Crues through.

Elsewhere, there were wins for Cliftonville, Dungannon Swifts, Ballymena United, Annagh United and Armagh City who claimed the scalp of Glenavon.

The game began in a whirlwind of chances. With less than 10 minutes on the clock, the Bannsiders could have opened the scoring.

Jack Scott with a precise pass through the Crues’ defence, finding Jamie McGonigle in space.

McGonigle managed to get a first-time effort away, but the former Derry City striker’s effort skipped just wide of the far post. Three minutes later and Dean Shiels’ men were almost in once more.

This time Jacob Blaney hesitated in defence allowing McGonigle to snath possession, but his effort was once more wide of the mark.

Crusaders defender Mal Smith then had the hosts’ first effort on 15 minutes. A thunderous strike from outside the area had Rory Brown in goal well beaten, but not the crossbar as the ball bounced off the woodwork and over.

It was perhaps no shock then, when two minutes later Coleraine did open the scoring.

Fresh from his weekend hat-trick, Shevlin glided into the perfect position to meet Connor Murray’s pinpoint cross from the left, leaving goalkeeper Jonny Tuffey no chance.

If the opening period was frenetic, the second half got off to a carbon-copy event, with Lowry netting on 48 minutes.

The veteran midfielder unleashing a shot from outside the area after Stewart Nixon’s knockdown, and Lowry’s effort took a wicked deflection past Rory Brown to send the home crowd wild.

As the clocked ticked into the red, it appeared certain that the game would go to extra-time, but that man Lowry had other ideas. The Crues’ talisman arrived on time at the back post to meet Jarlaith O’Rourke’s pinpoint free-kick delivery, volleying neatly into the bottom corner to send the north Belfast outfit into the last eight.

Also joining Declan Caddell’s side in the quarter-finals will be their city rivals Cliftonville.

Just as it looked like Championship leaders Bangor were going to bring them beyond the 90-minute mark, up popped Ryan Corrigan in stoppage time to save the Premiership side’s blushes.

Elsewhere, Dungannon Swifts came from behind to defeat Dollingstown 3-1 at Stangmore Park. Goals from Andrew Mitchell, John McGovern and James Knowles completed the comeback for Rodney McAree’s side.

Ballymena United also sneaked into the last eight thanks to a first-half strike from Donal Rocks which was enough to see off Ards.

Kenny Ximenes and Jack Hastings secured a 2-0 win for Annagh United over Queens University,

Finally, the shock of the night saw Premiership side Glenavon lose away to Championship side Armagh City. After remaining scoreless, the hosts won a thrilling shootout 8-7 to advance.