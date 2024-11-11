Soccer

PGMOL probing video appearing to show referee David Coote insulting Jurgen Klopp

The video appears to show Coote using a highly offensive term to describe the former Liverpool boss.

PGMOL is investigating a video which appears to feature David Coote, pictured, making derogatory comments about former Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp (Nick Potts/PA)
By Jamie Gardner, PA Chief Sports Reporter

A video which appears to show Premier League referee David Coote making derogatory comments about former Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is being investigated by Professional Game Match Officials Limited.

The PA news agency understands PGMOL is aware of the video and is looking into it.

Coote seems to use a highly offensive term to describe German boss Klopp, who left Liverpool in the summer after almost a decade in charge.

Coote took charge of Liverpool’s match against Aston Villa on Saturday (Peter Byrne/PA)

Coote was the official for the Reds’ most recent Premier League game – a 2-0 win over Aston Villa on Saturday night.

Liverpool have been contacted by PA for comment.