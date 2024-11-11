PGMOL probing video appearing to show referee David Coote insulting Jurgen Klopp

A video which appears to show Premier League referee David Coote making derogatory comments about former Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is being investigated by Professional Game Match Officials Limited.
The PA news agency understands PGMOL is aware of the video and is looking into it.
Coote seems to use a highly offensive term to describe German boss Klopp, who left Liverpool in the summer after almost a decade in charge.
Coote was the official for the Reds’ most recent Premier League game – a 2-0 win over Aston Villa on Saturday night.
Liverpool have been contacted by PA for comment.