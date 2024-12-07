Perfect season is Chelsea’s ‘big aim’ – Sonia Bompastor

Sonia Bompastor’s Chelsea are five points clear at the top of the Women’s Super League with eight wins from as many games

Sonia Bompastor has said it is a “big aim” for Chelsea to extend their winning run through the entire Women’s Super League season – while stressing it is too soon for anyone to say they will win the title.

The Blues are five points clear at the top after a 1-0 win over Manchester United prior to the international break that made it eight victories from as many games in the league so far this term.

Asked at her press conference ahead of Sunday’s home clash with third-placed Brighton if she thought it was possible to win all 22, Chelsea boss Bompastor said: “This is our big aim and what we work hard for, but it will be difficult for sure because as you go, everyone wants to beat you.

“But I think the club is used to that. Of course every single game we want to have the mentality to win every single one. That’s one of the things we want to achieve.”

After the match against United at Kingsmeadow, their head coach Marc Skinner said that “the reality is Chelsea are running (away with it)”.

When that was put to Bompastor, November’s WSL manager of the month, she said: “That’s funny because actually as the Chelsea manager I don’t think that way.

“Of course that’s really comfortable to be five points ahead of everyone, (but) we still have many games to play.

“If we keep our squad available for the rest of the season we should be in a good place. But if it’s not the case – and the players play so many games, you never know what can happen – I think it’s too soon for people to say Chelsea will be champions.

“It’s not possible to say that at this moment of the season. As Chelsea manager I just stay on my toes and make sure I work really hard and we keep the right mentality to stay in the best position.”

Defending champions Chelsea have won 12 games out of 12 in total since Bompastor’s summer arrival as Emma Hayes’ successor.

Their closest rivals in the WSL currently are Manchester City, last term’s runners-up, who lost 2-0 to them in their most recent league outing and host Leicester on Sunday.

Bompastor has said she expects Lauren James (calf) to remain out of action until the new year and City boss Gareth Taylor has given a similar update about the player’s fellow England forward Lauren Hemp.

Hemp last month underwent a knee operation and Taylor told a press conference: “The surgery was really successful. As for estimated return, it’s really difficult because each player is different.

“It will be the new year, there’s no doubt. We won’t see her in the next run of four games. Hopefully, the closer that is to new year the better for us. It was a meniscus issue.”

Fourth-placed Arsenal, a point behind Brighton, play Aston Villa at the Emirates Stadium as they continue to work under interim boss Renee Slegers – the PA news agency understands the club are expecting the Dutchwoman to remain in that role through to the winter break.

They are unbeaten in seven matches in all competitions, winning six, since she took it up following Jonas Eidevall’s resignation.

Level on points with the Gunners are Manchester United, who have confirmed England midfielder Ella Toone (calf) will be sidelined until the new year. Skinner’s side are at home on Sunday as well, against Liverpool.

Sunday’s other matches see Tottenham host Everton while West Ham entertain Crystal Palace with the sides lying second-bottom and bottom respectively, both with the same points total as Leicester.