Pep Guardiola ‘so proud’ of Rodri’s Ballon d’Or win

Pep Guardiola called Rodri’s success in winning the men’s Ballon d’Or a proud moment for Manchester City but also a reminder of what they are missing with the midfielder ruled out for the rest of the season.

Rodri became the first City player to win the prestigious award at a ceremony in Paris on Monday night, recognition of his role not only in helping Guardiola’s men lift the Premier League trophy for a fourth successive year and taste success at the Club World Cup, but also Spain’s victory at Euro 2024.

But City are having to get used to life without the 28-year-old after he ruptured his anterior cruciate ligament in last month’s 2-2 draw with Arsenal. On Monday night, Rodri arrived at the awards ceremony on crutches.

“First of all, of course congratulations to him and all his family and friends,” Guardiola said. “It’s incredible news for him and of course for all of us, all at City and our fans. We’re so proud of him. It’s the first time.

“We could never have imagined years ago that one player would receive this prestigious award. We are so delighted to be part of it and to share it with him and yes, hopefully it can give him energy to recover well for next season and be with us again.”

Rodri has become a vital part of City’s midfield since joining City from Atletico Madrid in 2019. In that time, City have lost just 11 per cent of the matches in which Rodri has played, compared with 24 per cent of those the Spaniard missed.

“Without me he wouldn’t win!” Guardiola joked when asked about his own contribution to Rodri’s success. “Rodri is not stupid and knows that he needs this club, this organisation for many things and his teammates to achieve it – especially as a holding midfielder.

“But the contribution he has done to our success and to Spain winning the Euros has been massive. We’re going to play this season without the best player in the world. The absence is really important and of course his contribution in our success. Everybody knows it.”

One of the main talking points at Monday’s awards in Paris was Real Madrid’s decision to snub the awards, upset that Rodri had beaten Vinicius Jr to the top honour – even though they had four players in the top six, and won three other honours including men’s club of the year.

Guardiola would not directly criticise the Spanish giants for the snub, but pointedly said that Erling Haaland would have been a deserving winner of the award last year yet was still on hand to congratulate Lionel Messi.

“Nothing to say, if they want to go fine, if they don’t fine,” Guardiola said. “We are not here to judge what other clubs decide what they have to do.

“I would say for us, last season for us Erling won the treble, scored more than 50 goals and I said to him, even being there you have to be happy. If you are in the first two, three, four, it means you gave an incredible year. You have to be so satisfied.

“Last season Erling should have won, but Messi should have won. In the end, it’s not important.

“You and your teammates have done a really nice season and if people believe another should have won it’s fine. Vinicius? Maybe. But it’s 100 journalists all around the world. There are different opinions, that’s why football is nice.”

City head to north London on Wednesday night to face Tottenham without not only Rodri, but also Jack Grealish, Jeremy Doku, Kyle Walker, Oscar Bobb and Kevin De Bruyne.