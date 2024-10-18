Pep Guardiola: Part of me will leave Man City when Txiki Begiristain goes

Pep Guardiola has yet to make a decision about his future at Manchester City

Pep Guardiola admits part of him will leave Manchester City next summer with the departure of sporting director Txiki Begiristain.

But the City manager maintains he has not made a decision about his own future, even though he admits an interest in international football.

Guardiola, winner of six Premier League titles and the Champions League in his eight years at the Etihad Stadium, is out of contract at the end of the season.

Speculation over his future has intensified in recent days following the announcement that Begiristain, a long-time colleague at both City and Barcelona, is to retire – while he was also linked with the England job before Thomas Tuchel was appointed this week.

Guardiola said: “Part of me is leaving, I would say.

“A friend of mine and one of the architects of one of the best teams ever from Barcelona, and now here.

“I knew the decision for a long time, for family and personal reasons, and I know how grateful he is for this experience here.

“Personally he will be missed a lot. He helped me a lot in my period in Barcelona and of course here.

“But I have the opinion the club is so solid, incredibly well structured. It has to be like that. All families have to move on and the club will move on.”

Ruben Amorim has been linked with the managerial role at City (Mike Egerton/PA)

The situation is not unfamiliar given Guardiola has allowed all his previous contracts to run into their final months before signing extensions.

Yet with the club already confirming the appointment of Sporting Lisbon’s Hugo Viana as Begiristain’s replacement, fuelling rumours the Portuguese Ruben Amorim could succeed Guardiola, there is considerable uncertainty.

Guardiola said at a press conference: “I have to decide. I don’t want to talk about it. I’ve said that many times, and hopefully all of you won’t ask me anymore.

“I didn’t take a decision already. When I take it I will inform you, for sure, 100 per cent. There is no news and I don’t have to add anything else.”

Guardiola would not confirm rumours he was approached by the Football Association about the England post but did say international football was appealing.

Asked if it was an ambition to manage on that stage, he said: “Yes.”

Guardiola says he is not being put under any pressure by the club to make a decision.

He said: “I will not delay an action if I feel it is creating a problem for the club. If I feel it is a problem I will take a decision as quick as possible but I don’t have that feeling because they understand me.”

Guardiola’s side return to action after the international break with a Premier League trip to Wolves on Sunday. Kevin De Bruyne and Nathan Ake are unlikely to feature as they continue their recovery from injuries.

“Wolves have less points than they deserve,” said Guardiola. “It has always been tough against them and this will not be an exception.”