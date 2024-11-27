Pep Guardiola insists no intent to ‘make light’ of self harm in nose-cut comment

A cut was visible on Pep Guardiola’s nose during their match against Feyenoord

Pep Guardiola has insisted he did not want to make light of issues of self harm after comments about a cut on his nose on Tuesday night.

The Manchester City boss was spotted with the scratch during the match and was asked about it during his post-match press conference after the 3-3 Champions League draw against Feyenoord.

Guardiola replied that he had caused it with a fingernail, adding apparently as a joke: “I want to harm myself.”

My answer was in no way intended to make light of the very serious issue of self harm. (2/3) — PepTeam (@PepTeam) November 27, 2024

But the Spaniard took to the social media site X to clarify his response on Wednesday morning, saying: “I was caught off guard with a question at the end of a press conference last night about a scratch which had appeared on my face and explained that a sharp fingernail had accidentally caused this.

“My answer was in no way intended to make light of the very serious issue of self harm.

“I know that many people struggle with mental health issues every day, and I would like to take this moment to highlight one of the ways in people can seek help, by calling the Samaritans hotline on 116 123 or emailing jo@samaritans.org.”

City’s losing run ended at the Etihad but they conceded three times in the final 15 minutes on another disappointing night and Guardiola held his head in his hands in the dugout after a Josko Gvardiol blunder gifted the first Feyenoord goal to Anis Hadj Moussa.