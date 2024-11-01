Pep Guardiola eases fears over injury to Man City winger Savinho

Pep Guardiola has several injuries to worry about

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has eased fears over winger Savinho’s injury but could still be without several players for Saturday’s trip to Bournemouth.

Brazil international Savinho was carried off on a stretcher during the second half of Wednesday’s Carabao Cup defeat at Tottenham after a blow to the ankle.

The 20-year-old remains a doubt for champions’ Premier League contest at the Vitality Stadium, along with several of his colleagues, but there are hopes he will soon be back in action.

Savinho was carried off at Tottenham (John Walton/PA)

Guardiola said at a press conference: “It was a knock, a strong one, but there was no fracture.”

Asked if there was a possibility he could travel to Bournemouth, Guardiola said: “Yes.”

The City boss gave no clarification on the other players on his casualty list.

Aside from the long-term absentees Rodri and Oscar Bobb, City currently have concerns over Kevin De Bruyne, Kyle Walker, Jack Grealish, Jeremy Doku, Manuel Akanji and Josko Gvardiol.

“Tomorrow you will know, you will see,” said Guardiola when asked if any were nearing a return.

“I have many doubts, most of them half-half. Tomorrow you will know.”

Guardiola typically likes to work with a small squad and accepts that, at times like this, the limitations of such an approach can be exposed.

Yet after winning 18 trophies since arriving at City in 2016, he knows sympathy is likely to be in short supply.

“Are you sure that people have no sympathy?” he asked sarcastically. “It is what it is. To so many clubs it can happen. We are not the exception.

Pep Guardiola prefers to work with a smaller squad (Nick Potts/PA)

“We are not the only club in the world in this modern football to have injuries. We have a lot in certain departments and certain positions, but it is what it is.

“I’ve said many times to the team, ‘Guys, don’t feel sorry for ourselves’. The challenge is that we’re going to play with 11 players tomorrow.”

Guardiola says the situation at present does not make it more likely the club will look to strengthen in the January transfer window.

He said: “No, because maybe in January we will have all the squad fit except Rodri. Maybe Oscar will be the last stage (of his recovery).

“Maybe we will be more together. When we are all together, the squad is enough. It’s complete, it’s nice, it’s top. We have to adapt and focus and win tomorrow.”