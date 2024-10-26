Paul Warne hopes Dajaune Brown’s first Derby goal ‘one of many’ after Hull draw

Paul Warne hopes Dajaune Brown’s first Derby goal is “one of many” after the 19-year-old scored the equaliser in a 1-1 draw against Hull at Pride Park.

Brown came off the bench to draw Derby level after 66 minutes as he looped a header over Hull goalkeeper Ivor Pandur after Xavier Simons opened the scoring for the visitors in the 57th minute with a superb low effort from distance.

Brown was forced off with an ankle injury in the closing stages but Rams boss Warne hopes the teenager can take confidence from his goal after scoring on just his third league appearance of the season.

Warne said: “For him to score his goal, we’re so proud of him and I’m so pleased for him.

“The fact he then faked an injury to come off to get a standing ovation is taking it a bit far!

“It might be the only goal he ever gets, hopefully he takes that goal with confidence, he’s a great kid and he trains really hard.

“He trained really well and I just had a gut feeling that he’d go on and be a different problem, he injected a bit of pace so that was good.

“We’ve just had a photo in the dressing room, all of us with him in the middle, so that will be something he can keep.

“It’s one of many so hopefully that’s the start of a good run for him, he’s got everything, the other thing he’s got is inexperience but sometimes that’s a good thing.

“The way he took his goal is a credit to him, I’m a little bit disappointed we didn’t go on and win it.”

Hull are now winless in their last four matches and Tigers boss Tim Walter wants his side to improve in the final third after wasting a number of chances throughout the game.

Walter said: “We lost two points, they didn’t have many chances apart from set pieces – you can’t concede a goal in this situation.

“Our crosses are not good enough or precise enough and our shooting as well, we had two or three situations where we went through and didn’t hit the target, we have to keep going.

“It’s all about the team and how we can improve ourselves and play with more conviction in the last third, we’re playing too many long balls in behind with no interest so we have to be more patient.

“We want to win games, we are close to winning, we can do even better and that’s what we’re trying to do. It’s easy conceding goals and that’s what we have to do better.

“We have to recover, you can see the improvement but if you’re not fresh enough in the head then you can’t win games, that’s what we have to learn, these players have not played a lot of games in the Championship so they have to learn and adapt.”