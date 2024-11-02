Paul Owens hails his ‘battling’ Roesiders

LIMAVADY United boss Paul Owens praised his players’ battling qualities after coming from 2-0 down to beat visitors Dundela 3-2 at the Showgrounds in the Playr-Fit Championship.

Goals from Michael McLellan and Aaron Prendergast put the Duns in control before Michael McCrudden, John Butcher and Lewis Tosh weighed in with goals to secure a home victory for the Roesiders.

United are third, one point off the play-off spot occupied by the second placed Welders – who drew 2-2 with Newry City at the Showgrounds – while Bangor are five points clear at the top after Friday night’s 1-0 win over Stephen Samll’s Ballyclare Comrades at Clandeboye Park.

Limavady chief Owens said: “Belief and hunger have always been strong in this team. I am proud of the players. The aim has always been to make sure we are competitive. We have started the season pretty well.”

Elsewhere, Armagh City beat Ballinamallard 3-2 at Holm Park, Institute and Annagh drew 0-0 at the Brandywell and Newington drew 2-2 with Ards at Larne’s Inver Park.