Paul Heckingbottom fumes at ‘diabolical’ decision to award Bristol City opener

Preston boss Paul Heckingbottom was left reeling at the “diabolical” decision to allow Yu Hirakawa’s controversial opener to stand in his side’s 3-1 home defeat to Bristol City.

The 23-year-old Japanese forward used his hand to take the ball away from Freddie Woodman and score a sixth-minute opener for the visitors at Deepdale.

Sam Greenwood’s free-kick in the 48th minute levelled proceedings but Nahki Wells’ 51st-minute header put the Robins back in front and Max Bird sealed the points late on.

On the handball, North End manager Heckingbottom said: “We’ll get another apology. We’ve had two apologies for two bad decisions at Millwall. We’ve had an apology for a bad decision at Burnley. We’ll get another one for that I’m sure and they’ll get more games to referee.

“There’s nothing we can do about it. It’s diabolical. It’s unacceptable. We keep getting the wrong end of it but hopefully it evens itself out.”

And Heckingbottom continued to lament referee Tom Nield and the matchday officials for affecting the dynamics of the match.

“My frustrations are that, as good as we were in the first half, the tone of the game was set by [that decision],” he added. “They came and defended really well and looked to counter.

“In the second half, we got ourselves right back in the game and then at that point I was really confident we were going to go on and win but, three minutes later, we give a poor goal away from our point and we’re back in that tone of the game that the referee set in the first half.”

Bristol City boss Liam Manning preferred to discuss the moments of quality that took the game away from Preston in the second half.

Wells’ header came off the back of an outstanding cross from Mark Sykes and Bird’s 81st-minute clincher came after the 24-year-old missed a gilt-edged chance from a similar position midway through the second half.

Manning said: “The second and third goal are just moments of real outstanding quality that deserve to win the game.

“Some of the movement behind was excellent. Great ball from [Sykes]. Great movement from [Wells]. He’s in a good spot, Nahki, for his age, and when you look at him, he’s in terrific condition for his age.

“I was ready to rip [Bird’s] head off with the one that he missed. It’s been long overdue. I know he’s been frustrated so I’m delighted he’s finally got [his goal].”

The Robins are now eight Championship matches unbeaten and sit just two points off a play-off spot and Manning thinks a flexible style reaped its rewards at Deepdale.

“I think there’s a little bit of snobbery around styles and philosophies and what it has to be,” he added.

“We pressed well at times, we blocked really well when we had to, we were better with the ball but we’ve still got work to do on that. It’s a really tough place to come.

“I was actually really pleased with the group in terms of how they responded to conceding so early at the start of the second half. I remember being up here last season and being ahead at half-time and we lost in the second half. I think it shows the progress in the group, to respond, stay calm and not panic.”