Panathinaikos want to win league title for George Baldock – Facundo Pellistri

Panathinaikos winger Facundo Pellistri said the death of team-mate George Baldock has impacted not just the club but all of Greece, as he vowed the team would chase down the league title in his memory.

Former Sheffield United defender Baldock died on October 9 at his home in Athens aged 31, five months after moving to the Greek capital from Bramall Lane.

The PA news agency understands the Panathinaikos team, who host Chelsea in the Conference League on Thursday in their first home fixture since his passing, are hopeful of travelling to the UK for the funeral, as one club official said: “George is the news, not tomorrow’s game.”

On behalf of the European football community, we are deeply saddened by the passing of Panathinaikos and Greece defender George Baldock. Our thoughts and heartfelt condolences go out to his family, friends, and teammates. pic.twitter.com/78zJwDjBIP — UEFA (@UEFA) October 10, 2024

A tribute will be paid to Baldock ahead of kick-off in the Olympic Stadium.

“This is a really hard situation,” said former Manchester United player Pellistri. “It’s really sad, it’s something that has affected not only his team-mates and the club, but all of the country.

“Of course we are going to continue our struggle (to win) the championship, because George is looking at us from the skies and he would also like to have seen the team win it.

“We’re going to do everything for him as a team, and winning the championship to dedicate it.”

Baldock’s body was found at his home in Glyfada in the south of Athens two weeks ago, the day before Greece were due to play England in a Nations League game at Wembley. He had previously won 12 caps for Greece having qualified to play via his maternal grandmother.

Dimitrios Pelkas points to his black armband in memory of George Baldock (Bradley Collyer/PA)

A minute’s silence was observed prior to kick-off with team-mate Dimitrios Pelkas claiming afterwards that the players did not want to play the match after hearing the news.

Should Panathinaikos make good on Pellistri’s promise and win the title it will be the first time since 2010 that the team will have been champions of Greece.

Manager Diego Alonso said: “It is very painful and we are very sad about the passing of George. We are living 15 very hard days. We are still mourning this loss.

“I wouldn’t like to enter into detail because this is not correct or ethical in this time to speak about our beloved George.

“I can tell you two things. The first word is respect. The second is that our team dedicate all this season to the blessed memory of George Baldock.”