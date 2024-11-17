Paddy McLaughlin takes reins at Glenavon

FORMER Cliftonville boss Paddy McLaughlin was on Sunday appointed as manager of Glenavon following the departure of Stephen McDonnell.

McLaughlin, whose most recent role was as assistant to Ruaidhrí Higgins at Derry City, has been appointed on a three-and-a-half-year deal.

The Derry man will take charge of Glenavon for the Mid-Ulster Cup semi-final against Dungannon Swifts on Tuesday night.

Dungannon Swifts' 2-0 win over the Lurgan Blues on Saturday at Stangmore Park signalled the end of McDonnell’s tenure.

“We’re excited to see what Paddy will bring to the role and hope that the fans can see the board’s ambition to see this club much higher up the league than we currently are,” said Glenavon chairman Glenn Emerson, whose club sit second bottom of the Sports Direct Premiership.

Emerson added that after McDonnell’s departure the club “made contact immediately” with McLaughlin who was “more than happy” to become manager.

McLaughlin took the role at the Brandywell after leaving his position as Cliftonville boss in April 2023 following a successful stint with the Reds. Higgins himself exited Derry City after last week’s FAI Cup final defeat to Drogheda United which came after falling away in the Airtricity Premier Division title race, the Candystripes eventually finishing fourth and out of the lucrative European places.

McLaughlin (45) won the League Cup and County Antrim Shield with Cliftonville and finished just one point behind winners Linfield in the 2021-22 title race.

McLaughlin left his role with Derry in February.

“We could have made a short term appointment or asked some of our coaches to fill in for the interim but the board felt it was important to make an appointment with both short and long term stability in mind,” added Emerson.

“We feel that appointing Paddy, who was the standout candidate, and giving him a contract for the length we have achieves both objectives.”

Meanwhile, Bangor powered nine points clear in the Playr-Fit Championship on Sunday afternoon with a 3-0 win over Newry City at Clandeboye Park, the goals scored by Ben Arthurs, Stephen McGuinness and Lewis Harrison.