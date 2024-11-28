Olimpija v Larne: Crucial match details and where to watch as Larne head to Slovenia in search of first European points

Larne face Slovenian outfit Olimpija on Thursday night as they go in search of their first ever European points.

It will be their first match under new manager Nathan Rooney.

A gallant effort in Belfast saw them fall just short on matchday three, going down 2-1 to Swiss side St Gallen.

That was a much improved effort on a disappointing 4-1 defeat to Shamrock Rovers at Windsor Park.

Olimpija will be a mean opposition however, with the Ljublana side having beaten LASK and HJK Helsinki this campaign.

They also sit atop the domestic league, having only been beaten once in 16 Prva Liga games.

Shamrock Rovers’ Roberto Lopes (left) and Larne’s Andy Ryan battle for the ball during the Uefa Europa Conference League group stage match at Windsor Park in Belfast (Liam McBurney/PA)

When and where is Olimpija v Larne?

The UEFA Europa Conference League clash will take place this Thursday, November 28 in the Slovenian capital. Kick-off in the Stozice Stadium is at 8pm.

Can I watch the UEFA Europa Conference League clash of Olimpija and Larne on TV?

TNT Sports 5 will televise the matchday four encounter, with coverage starting at 7:45pm.