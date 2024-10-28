Nottingham Forest and Chelsea fined over melee in Premier League draw

Nottingham Forest and Chelsea players were involved in a fracas during their meeting earlier this month

Nottingham Forest and Chelsea have been fined after players clashed during their Premier League meeting on October 6.

The clubs were charged after it was alleged they failed to ensure their players “didn’t behave in an improper and/or provocative way around the 88th minute” of the game.

Both clubs accepted the charge and an FA spokesperson confirmed that Forest and Chelsea have been fined £125,000 and £40,000, respectively, for the incident.

Nottingham Forest and Chelsea have been fined for the mass confrontation at their Premier League fixture on Sunday 6 October. Full statement: https://t.co/sFOg8aEIl8 pic.twitter.com/V5uIFwNnd5 — FA Spokesperson (@FAspokesperson) October 28, 2024

A melee broke out in the closing stages of their 1-1 draw at Stamford Bridge sparked by Forest defender Neco Williams pushing Chelsea’s Marc Cucurella, which caused him to knock down Blues boss Enzo Maresca.

Nearly all 22 players plus substitutes and staff were involved in the fracas, which resulted in Cucurella being shown his fifth yellow card of the season while Williams and Levi Colwill were also booked.