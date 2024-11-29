Northern Ireland’s Euro 2025 hopes dashed by heavy defeat to Norway

Norway’s Tuva Hansen, centre, celebrates with her team-mates after scoring her side’s second goal against Northern Ireland

Northern Ireland’s hopes of reaching Euro 2025 were all but dashed after a heavy 4-0 defeat to Norway in the first leg of their play-off in Larne.

Barcelona forward Caroline Graham Hansen’s first-half double at Inver Park sandwiched Tuva Hansen’s strike and Guro Bergsvand left Tanya Oxtoby’s side a mountain to climb by adding a fourth in the second period.

Northern Ireland, who beat Croatia 2-1 on aggregate in the opening play-off round thanks to Lauren Wade’s extra-time second-leg winner, conceded twice in the opening 14 minutes and trailed 3-0 at half-time.

Graham Hansen opened the scoring in the sixth minute, converting at the far post after Northern Ireland had failed to clear Emilie Woldvik’s cross.

Graham Hansen fired home the second with a low shot into the bottom corner after latching on to Nat Johnson’s attempted headed clearance.

Norway, 16th in the FIFA rankings, 29 places above Northern Ireland, extended their lead in the 67th minute.

Northern Ireland goalkeeper Jackie Burns dropped a corner and following a scramble in the box, Brighton defender Bergsvand turned the ball home.

Gemma Grainger’s side, who beat Albania 14-0 on aggregate in their first-round play-off, will look to finish the job in the return leg in Oslo on Tuesday.