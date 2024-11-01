Non-league Tamworth stun Huddersfield in FA Cup first round

Tom Tonks’ long throw-in helped non-league Tamworth secure a famous FA Cup upset against League One promotion hopefuls Huddersfield.

A Premier League side as recently as 2019, the West Yorkshire club suffered a humiliating first-round loss at the Lamb Ground on Friday evening in front of the TV cameras.

Man of the match Tonks’ long throws caused chaos throughout and helped Tamworth seal a memorable 1-0 win, with Town goalkeeper Chris Maxwell fumbling one of them into his own net just before half-time.

Chris Maxwell punches the ball into his own net (Bradley Collyer/PA)

There are 57 places between Michael Duff’s visitors and the part-time National League outfit, who would have quickly added another had Maxwell not denied Daniel Creaney.

The Terriers did little to trouble Tamworth goalkeeper Jas Singh as Andy Peaks’ hosts held on.

Tamworth are joined in the second round draw by Notts County, who thrashed Alfreton 5-1.

The evening had got off to a shaky start for the Magpies as Liam Waldock gave the National League North visitors an early lead at Meadow Lane, only for Matty Platt to quickly level from distance.

League Two County kicked on after the break as Alassana Jatta and Jevani Brown both scored two apiece in the second half.