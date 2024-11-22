NI Women’s boss Oxtoby happy with squad ahead of huge Norway tests

Kerry Beattie shows delight after scoring her first senior international goal for Northern Ireland against North Macedonia. The Hearts Women forward is back in the squad. Pic Colm Lenaghan/ Pacemaker

TANYA Oxtoby’s confidence in her Northern Ireland women’s squad to face Norway in their two-legged Euro 2025 play-off has been expressed in both words and action.

The Australian has made just one change to the panel which edged past Croatia 2-1 on aggregate in the previous round: Hearts Women striker Kerry Beattie has returned after injury, while Crusaders Strikers defender Rachel McLaren has moved to the standby list.

That means no places again for former captain Marissa Callaghan and long-serving defender Demi Moore, who were omitted last time too.

Still missing through injury are Glentoran Women midfielder Nadene Caldwell, Nottingham Forest Women midfielder Caragh Hamilton, and Montrose Women goalkeeper Lauren Perry.

However, Oxtoby backed her selection, saying: “We are really comfortable and happy with where we are at and we feel this group will give a great account of themselves against a really good Norway side.

“For me it’s about making sure that we play the game and not the occasion. It’s a double-header and anything can happen. We need to remain focused on ourselves and continue to improve in a really high pressure situation.”

Northern Ireland's Simone Magill with Croatia’s Maja Joščak during Tuesday night’s UEFA Women’s Euro 2025 play-off game at the International Stadium at Windsor Park, Belfast. Photo by William Cherry/Presseye

A place at UEFA Women’s Euro 2025 in Switzerland is guaranteed for the winners of the two-legged play-off final.Norway are currently ranked 16th in the world, while Northern Ireland are in 45th place in the latest FIFA/Coca-Cola World Rankings.

NI will host the first leg at Inver Park in Larne next Friday, November 29, with a 7pm kick-off, before heading to the Ullevaal Stadion in Oslo for a 5pm Irish time kick-off on Tuesday December 3.

The Northern Ireland boss insisted: “This is our moment now to go and enjoy it and test ourselves against one of the best teams in the world.”

Tickets for the game against the Norwegians in Larne are available at irishfa.com/tickets.

NIW squad to face Norway in Euro 2025 play-off games:

Goalkeepers: Jackie Burns (Bristol City Women), Maddy Harvey-Clifford (Crusaders Strikers), Rachael Norney (Liverpool Feds);

Defenders: Rebecca Holloway, Rebecca McKenna, and Ellie Mason (all Birmingham City Women), Laura Rafferty (Rangers Women), Rachel Dugdale (Blackburn Rovers Women), Kelsie Burrows (Cliftonville Ladies), Natalie Johnson (Nottingham Forest Women);

Midfielders: Joely Andrews (Hearts Women), Chloe McCarron (Glentoran Women), Louise McDaniel (Cliftonville Ladies), Brenna McPartlan (Burnley Women), Megan Bell (Rangers Women), Connie Scofield (London City Lionesses);

Forwards: Kerry Beattie and Lauren Wade (both Hearts Women), Emily Wilson (Glentoran Women), Simone Magill (Birmingham City Women), Keri Halliday (Linfield Women), Casey Howe (Nottingham Forest Women), Danielle Maxwell (Cliftonville Ladies).