NI boss Michael O’Neill optimistic about defensive cover for visit of Belarus

ONE back back, but two backs out, yet Northern Ireland manager Michael O’Neill remains confident that he can continue with his three at the back formation.

A first call-up to the senior squad for teenager Ruairi McConville and the return after injury of Daniel Ballard attracted attention, but the loss to mid-term injuries of Paddy McNair and Eoin Toal pose problems.

NI thrashed Bulgaria 5-0 last time out but will have to re-structure their defence to host Belarus on Friday November 15 before concluding their Nations League C group away to Luxembourg on Monday November 18.

Speaking first of Toal, O’Neill commented: “His performances on the international stage have been very good, so it’s a blow – and Paddy has obviously been around the squad since I brought him in as a 20-year-old. Unfortunately both injuries are likely to keep them out of their club sides this side of Christmas.

“You’re taking two of our back three from the last two games out of the team, but those are the challenges you have to deal with.

Eoin Toal, left, came in for the hosts (Liam McBurney/PA)

“It gives opportunities – we’ve got Brodie Spencer can play in a back three, Ciaron Brown, young Ruairi is in, Trai [Hume], Daniel [Ballard] hopefully will come back in.

“We have other things within the squad – Shea [Charles] has played in the back three as a younger player at Manchester City. I think we’ll compensate for it, but it will be a challenge.”

O’Neill argued that the shape of his team mattered more than the system – although both can be changed:

“I think you have to be flexible. There are things we can look at, we could change to a back four. But if you look at us playing with a back three we use Trai, who’s a right-back really.

“You can get a little bit bogged down in the system. We’ve worked hard on one shape out of possession and a different shape when we’re in possession. It’s not just a case of taking one out and putting one in, it’s about bringing players in who understand what we’re trying to do.

“We’ve been very good without the ball over the past 12 months and we’ve seen a progression of us with the ball, particularly in the last game here.”

Belfast lad McConville, formerly with Linfield and now in Brighton’s U21 team, is unlikely to get a start but O’Neill believes he can benefit by being around the senior squad.

He prefers to give the likes of Aaron Donnelly and Michael Forbes, who had been in previous squad, the chance of more game-time at club level, explaining:

“Taking them away on international duty may not be the best thing for their careers at present.

“Ruairi’s situation is different. I’ve not had the chance to work with him yet but he comes very highly recommended not just by Gareth [McAuley] but by Tommy [Wright] and David Weir at Brighton as well.

“He’s at a club who really manage their young players well in terms of the pathway they create for them. When I was at Stoke we took players off Brighton on loan, so I know that the process will be very well managed for Ruairi when that situation comes for him.

“It’s a chance to have him involved. He’s a young player with a huge amount of potential. We don’t want any pressure on him, and there doesn’t need to be.

“He needs to come in and enjoy it and then we get a chance to see where he’s at in terms of his own development.”

Northern Ireland squad (Nations League v Belarus (h) November 15 and v Luxembourg (a) November 18):

Goalkeepers: Peacock-Farrell (Birmingham City), P Charles (Sheffield Wednesday), Southwood (Bolton Wanderers);

Defenders: Lewis (Sao Paulo, on loan from Newcastle United), Ballard (Sunderland), Brown (Oxford United), Bradley (Liverpool), Hume (Sunderland), Spencer (Huddersfield Town), Balmer (Motherwell), McConville (Brighton and Hove Albion);

Midfielders: Saville (Millwall), Thompson (Stoke City), McCann (Preston North End), S Charles (Sheffield Wednesday, on loan from Southampton), Price (Standard Liege), Smyth (Queens Park Rangers), McCausland (Rangers), Galbraith (Leyton Orient), Lyons (Kilmarnock), Boyd-Munce (St Mirren);

Forwards: Magennis (Exeter City), D Charles (Bolton Wanderers), Marshall (Huddersfield Town, on loan from West Ham United), Reid (Stevenage), Bonis (ADO Den Haag).