Newry City must make Showgrounds a fortress says Darren Mullen

NEWRY City boss Darren Mullen has vowed to make the Showgrounds a fortress in a bid to climb the Playr-Fit Championship table.

Newry, relegated from the Sports Direct Premiership at the end of last season and down in 11th spot, host Armagh City in the league on Friday night (7.45pm).

“We have to build a bit of confidence and try and get a run going,” said Mullen, who returned to the Showgrounds as manager last month to take over from Barry Gray.

“We need to make sure the Showgrounds is a difficult place to come and get a result.

“There’s a lot of positives to take into the match from last weekend (a 2-2 draw at home to the Welders). It was a good enough point against a decent side - one of the favourites to win this league. It was a good test of character.”

Club legend Mullen twice gained Premiership promotion during his first stint with Newry so knows what is required to be successful.

Also on Friday night (7.45pm), Newington visit Annagh United.

On Saturday (all 3pm), leaders Bangor take on Dundela at Wilgar Park, the Welders – five points behind in second – host Institute, Ballinamallard and Limavady clash at Ferney Park while Ards take on Ballyclare Comrades at Clandeboye Park.