Newry City must be ‘up for the fight’

DARREN Mullen has challenged his misfiring Newry City players to show they are “up for the fight” when they host Annagh United in the Friday night match in the Playr-Fit Championship (7.45pm).

Newry – relegated from the Sports Direct Premiership at the end of last season – are now just a point off bottom spot in the second tier and Mullen has told his players that it’s time to shape up or ship out.

“The staff and I are in it for the fight and it will be interesting to see who’s in that fight with us,” said straight-talking Mullen, whose side lost 2-0 against Dundela last weekend at the Showgrounds.

“Our lads need to step up. We need to stay in this division – we are right bang in the middle of a relegation battle.

“The players need to realise the importance of playing for this club and the importance of staying in this league.

“We are going to have to dig in against Annagh. We have to take our chances. We cannot feel sorry for ourselves.”

Newry have been hard hit by injuries this season and Mullen added: “I have a strength and conditioning coach lined up to come in because we have far too many players out injured.”

Annagh are in fifth, three points off the play-off spot, but even at this relatively early stage of the campaign it looks like Bangor’s title to lose.

Lee Feeney’s high-flying Seasiders are a whopping 12 points clear at the top and host Armagh City on Saturday (3pm).

Elsewhere on Saturday, Stephen Small’s Ballyclare Comrades welcome Institute, the Welders are at home to Ards, while Dundela make the long trek to Ballinamallard. In the only 2pm match, Newington travel from north Belfast to face Limavady at the Showgrounds.