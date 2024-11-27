New Larne manager Nathan Rooney takes a watching brief for Euro clash

Larne players training at the Stozice Stadium in Ljubljana on Wednesday. Picture: Brian Crooks/Pacemaker Press

Uefa Conference League matchday four

Olimpija Ljubljana v Larne

(Thursday, 8pm, live on TNT Sports 5)

NEW Larne manager Nathan Rooney insists the Conference League clash with Olimpija Ljubljana is “not a free hit”.

The 35-year-old former boss of Gibraltar club Bruno’s Magpies was unveiled as Tiernan Lynch’s successor at Inver Park on Tuesday.

He won’t take charge of his first game until the reigning Sports Direct Premiership champions face Cliftonville in domestic action on Sunday, with assistant Gary Haveron in charge for Thursday’s daunting trip to Slovenia.

Olimpija are six points clear at the top of the Slovenian Prva Liga after 16 games and are on an eight-match unbeaten run that includes just the one draw.

Their form in the Conference League is strong too, having defeated HJK Helsinki, LASK, HNJ Rijeka and Sheriff Tiraspol this season.

Larne have struggled with the disruptions of playing in European group stage and trying to defend their domestic title at the same time.

Since qualifying for the league phase of the Conference League, Larne have lost to Molde, Shamrock Rovers and St Gallen with another three games to play.

Rooney insists the tie is not a dead-rubber and says he will aim to build on the success his predecessor enjoyed in both Europe and at home.

“It’s not a free hit, we’ve got to be organised, there’s a different set of eyes on you and obviously three games in this competition moving forward,” said the Englishman.

“Getting to group stages is an unbelievable compliment and it’s off the back of all the work over previous years.

“It’s a competition so we’ve got to go in, not be naive, but be confident in terms of how we set the team up.

“But, at the same time, we’ve got to be alive to what’s coming up in the league and cup competitions as well.

“I will instil in the players a different way of playing, but at the right time, perhaps not right away.

“I like to have a home mentality and away mentality. That’s something that I think will stand us in good stead for both the league and European competition.

“So let’s go and try and get at least a point, if not more.”

Larne are ninth in the Sports Direct Premiership, 14 points behind leaders Linfield with four games in hand due to games being postponed to accommodate the European ties and last weekend’s clash with Ballymena being called off due to an unplayable pitch at the Showgrounds.

Nevertheless, Rooney believes the reigning champions have it within their gift to make up ground and make it three league titles in-a-row.

“There has been a shift in mentality at this club this season because we are in the league phase of a European competition.

“But I have a strong and happy group of players, and that’s something that can take you a long way in football.