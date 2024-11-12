New head coach Ruben Amorim meets members of Manchester United squad

New Manchester United head coach Ruben Amorim met some members of his squad for the first time at Carrington on Tuesday.

After bidding a final farewell to Sporting with a thrilling 4-2 win at Braga, the 39-year-old started work at United on Monday after leaving Lisbon to succeed Erik ten Hag at Old Trafford.

Amorim jetted into Manchester and headed straight to the training ground, where he was met outside the men’s first-team building by chief executive Omar Berrada, sporting director Dan Ashworth and technical director Jason Wilcox.

A day later and the Portuguese, unable to lead coaching sessions until his work permit is granted, was on hand to introduce himself to the players that had not jetted off on international duty.

Pictures on United’s social media platforms showed Amorim embracing the likes of Kobbie Mainoo, Mason Mount and Luke Shaw, as well as laughing with Leny Yoro, with the quartet all working their way back to fitness after injuries.

United announced on Monday that interim boss Ruud van Nistelrooy would not be part of Amorim’s backroom staff, departing the club alongside first-team coaches Rene Hake, Jelle ten Rouwelaar and Pieter Morel.

Meanwhile, United left-back Tyrell Malacia made his first appearance in 18 months after starting in the club’s Under-21s EFL Trophy clash at Huddersfield.

The Dutchman, who was signed by compatriot Ten Hag in 2022, is working his way back from a long-term knee injury and has not played for United since facing Fulham in May 2023.