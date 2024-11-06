Neil Harris hopes Millwall can continue to upset Championship’s big teams

Neil Harris hopes his team can keep upsetting the Championship’s big names

Neil Harris has vowed that Millwall will keep upsetting the Championship’s big guns after they sank Leeds 1-0.

Japhet Tanganga scored the winner as the Lions ended Leeds’ unbeaten record on the road this season.

It was a fourth consecutive 1-0 win for Millwall and they are now up to fifth, having been fourth from bottom when they kicked off at home to Plymouth just two weeks ago.

“They are the best team we’ve seen this season,” said Harris. “It’s a special win for us. A classic Den performance, backs to the wall. But we were structured out of possession and the defensive discipline was mega.

“It’s great for me when managers say ‘you’re so hard to play against’. We are underdogs in a lot of games, that’s why we’re entitled to celebrate wins like tonight.

“Other teams are more hardened to being near the top than us. We know where we’re at. We know what we are.

“I can’t be any prouder of the team but we won’t settle for that. We want to keep upsetting teams, keep out-performing teams, and stay in the top reaches of this division.”

The goal arrived six minutes before half-time when Ryan Leonard swung over a free-kick from the right.

Lions skipper Jake Cooper headed the ball back across goal and fellow centre-half Tanganga was on hand to guide a sweet, sidefooted volley beyond Illan Meslier from 10 yards.

Leeds had a golden chance to equalise a minute into the second half when Aaronson crossed to the unmarked Wilfried Gnonto, but he planted his header wide.

Joel Piroe then had the ball in the net from a Dan James cross only to be flagged for offside.

Leeds boss Daniel Farke sent on fit-again striker Patrick Bamford in search of an equaliser but Millwall held firm and it was the hosts who almost grabbed another goal late on when Cooper’s header was deflected onto the far post.

“First of all you have to say congratulations to Millwall for excellent defending and excellent efficiency,” said Farke.

“They were more effective than us with their chances. You have to accept a loss sometimes.

“Football is sometimes like this. It can be the most unfair sport in the world. One goal is quite often decisive, the team concentrating on defending and with one chance can win.

“So I’m not annoyed at all. We created more chances in and around their box than the last four away teams here.

“The last team to win the title, Leicester, lost 11 games. It’s what happens in this league. It’s no major concern for me.”