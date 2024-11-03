Neil Harris believes Millwall should be higher in Championship table

Millwall manager Neil Harris believes his side should be higher in the league

Neil Harris claimed Millwall should be even higher in the Sky Bet Championship after the Lions roared up to seventh by beating Burnley 1-0.

Jake Cooper’s towering header secured a third straight victory for Millwall as the Clarets missed the chance to climb up to second.

Just 11 days ago, Millwall had kicked off at home to Plymouth lying in 20th place. Now, after three 1-0 wins, they are on the brink of the play-off spots.

Lions boss Harris insists he has not seen another team better than his so far this season.

“We’re disappointed we’re not higher up the league. We should have a lot more points than we have,” he said.

“We won’t bemoan that because we feel we are a team going in the right direction, but we haven’t come across a team better than us yet. The players are flying at the moment.”

The goal came in the 52nd minute when Femi Azeez teased Josh Brownhill down the right before lifting in an inviting cross which Cooper headed back across goal, beyond James Trafford and into the far top corner.

But the momentum seemed to shift Millwall’s way with a seven-minute delay in the first half when assistant referee Matthew Smith pulled up after rolling his ankle in front of a less-than-sympathetic Dockers Stand.

Despite receiving treatment Smith was unable to continue, and after he was wished well on his way off the field, fourth official James Linnington took over with the flag.

The incident, while amusing the supporters – “we want our linesman back” was the chant when Linnington first raised his flag – seemed to take the sting out of Burnley.

Harris admitted the break gave him a chance to get some messages across to his players.

However, Clarets boss Scott Parker said: “The long pause in the game may have been a factor.

“We are a young team, the players have maybe not seen that before. After that point, Millwall seemed to get some momentum. Then in the second half we never really got going.”

It was Burnley’s second defeat of the season and left them in fourth place.

A lack of goals is costing them this season and when winger Luca Koleosho crashed an angled drive against the near post after only five minutes, it was the closest they came to scoring all match.

“Our mentality and our intensity in front of goal is a bit lacking,” added Parker. “But we’ll draw a line under this and look to improve.”