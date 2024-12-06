Nathan Rooney: We need to start how we finished in Reds match

Larne manager Nathan Rooney pictured during last Sunday's match at Inver Park against Cliftonville Picture: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press

Play the way you finished against Cliftonville, is Nathan Rooney’s clarion call to his Larne players ahead of their Sports Direct Premiership game against Loughgall tomorrow.

The 35-year old followed Tiernan Lynch into the hotseat at Inver Park last week and has overseen two games to date.

His first was a 1-1 draw with the Reds last Sunday, his second a 5-0 demolition of Annagh United in the Bet McLean Cup on Wednesday night.

The reigning league champions were on the back foot against the Reds at Inver Park until Rooney made changes that allowed substitute Ryan Nolan to grab a late equaliser.

The midweek cup win was a shot in the arm, says Rooney, and a chance for players to stake a claim for a starting slot tomorrow at Lakeview Park.

“What we have to do is take what worked for us on Wednesday night and the last 20 minutes of the Cliftonville game”, said the new Larne boss.

“The last twenty minutes of the game was how I wanted it to start, really.

“We finished the game a bit more exciting in terms of having more freedom.

“We actually took the positives from the last twenty minutes into the cup game on Wednesday night.

“That game came at a good time. We used it as a confidence builder but I also proved to everyone that I was going to go strong.

“There was a shift in terms of the back four, a bit more responsibility from a defensive line, and also getting a couple more clever players up the pitch.

Pacemaker Press 01-12-2024: Sports Direct Premiership Larne V Cliftonville. Larnes Ryan Nolan pictured after scoring his teams 1st goal during Sundays match at Inver Park in Larne. Picture By: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press

“Some of the players have stepped in and taken a great opportunity and given themselves a good chance going into the next league game.

“I think you’re going to see that shift in mentality, you’re going to see an excitement in terms of players wanting to get themselves back and ready to go for the next one, starting with Loughgall tomorrow.

“I understand with the surface it’s a little bit wetter there, there’s a different format from grass to 4G, so we’ll have to play a slightly different way.”

Larne are still involved in Europe and have a fifth Conference League group stage tie coming up next week, against Dinamo Minsk in Belarus.

Former Bruno’s Magpies manager Rooney says that while he is happy with a big squad to compete on both domestic and European fronts, ideally he would like to trim the squad and promote youth players.

“Carrying a smaller squad is something that I’ve been used to in the past but at the moment, with what we’ve achieved and how we’ve progressed over the last twelve months, we need a slightly bigger squad over the course of these next two windows.

“I think that’s paramount to making sure that everyone is 100% within the games.

“Maybe that 26-28 man squad will come down to 22 and I will add a couple in from the youth set-up.

“It’s something that I want to do and something the owner wants to do.”