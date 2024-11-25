Nathan Rooney named new Larne manager

Nathan Rooney will take over as Larne manager following the departure of Tiernan Lynch

Larne have appointed former Blackburn Rovers manager Nathan Rooney as their new manager.

The Sports Direct Premiership champions have moved quickly to replace Tiernan Lynch who last week left the Inver Reds to take over as new Derry City boss in the wake of Ruaidhrí Higgins’s departure from the Brandywell.

Rooney had previously been manager of Gibralter side Magpies, having held assistant coach roles with Crawley Town, Carlisle and the Gibralter national team.

In a statement issued by Larne FC, Rooney said: The new boss is delighted to arrive at Inver Park and is looking forward to the job in hand.

“I’m delighted to join such a hardworking football club with such great history,” he said.

“This has been achieved with a collective effort and an inclusive working environment which I am looking forward to becoming a part of.

“The squad of players excite me a lot and I am eager to get to work on the training ground with all the experts within the backroom team and I am hoping that all the energy we create allows us to implement, continue and enhance all the teams’ performances which wear the Larne badge.

“After seeing recent games and observing from afar you can see how hard the club works within the local community to provide a better experience for the fans and this relationship between club and fans is something which can continue to grow.

“I am really looking forward to meeting and seeing all the fans over the coming fixtures and your continued support is greatly appreciated as we enter a transitional period and a busy winter period.”

Although Larne moved quickly to fill their managerial vacancy, chairman Gareth McClements insisted that they conducted a comprehensive process to identify Lynch’s successor.

“We conducted comprehensive due diligence and Nathan emerged as the outstanding candidate, demonstrating a clear vision that aligns perfectly with our club’s values and long-term aspirations,” Clements told larnefc.com

“His CV has a real blend of coaching and managerial experience from Academy to Senior level, this combined with an unwavering ambition to take our club forward, made this appointment a natural fit.

“Nathan shares our commitment to excellence both on and off the pitch and brings experience in developing players while building winning teams. His innovative approach and strategic mindset will be invaluable as we enter this exciting new chapter.

“We are confident that under his leadership, we will continue to grow, compete at the highest level, and deliver the success our loyal supporters deserve.”