Morgan Rogers pleased long-time friend Jude Bellingham around for England debut

Morgan Rogers was grateful to have long-time friend Jude Bellingham by his side as he made his England debut this week.

Rogers won his first senior caps with substitute appearances against Greece and the Republic of Ireland as England earned promotion back to the top tier of the Nations League.

The 22-year-old has known Bellingham for “pretty much most of my life” as the pair grew up in the same area of the West Midlands.

While Bellingham’s rise to stardom has been more stratospheric than Rogers’, the Aston Villa attacker is keen to remind people of their rivalry when they played youth football for Birmingham and West Brom respectively.

“We played West Brom-Blues games, all the time we played each other,” Rogers said. “He never won. Never won.

“He’s been like the little big-brother for me this week. We’ve been together quite a bit. We’ve known each other pretty much most of my life.

“He’s a friend of mine and to share that with him was a nice moment that he was here. It made it so much easier for me.

“You look up to someone like that, who is from the same area where you’re from. Being my friend, he’s someone you keep a close eye on and you want to do well.

“When you see him do so well, you can’t help but be happy for him.

“To then get an opportunity to play with him and be around him, you can’t help but just smile and take that in. It’s a nice moment.”

Rogers was a late addition to the senior squad, moving up from the under-21s following a spate of withdrawals.

His club boss Unai Emery has been vocal about his discontent at the 22-year-old still being involved with the Young Lions and now Rogers hopes he can stay in the senior set-up.

“I loved it. The experience is one that I dreamed of growing up and to be able to live in it, it’s a massive achievement for me,” he said. “I’ve been smiling ear to ear all week and I’m really happy.

Morgan Rogers (right) won his first two England caps during the international break (Adam Davy/PA)

“I felt that I’m always ready, whatever opportunity I’m given.

“It was no different this week. I felt I was ready to make that step up and show what I’m about.

“Hopefully I’ve done enough. I’ve got another opportunity when I go back to my club to show what I’m about and hopefully be back here again soon.”