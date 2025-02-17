Monday’s briefing: Liverpool restore advantage and Amorim’s Man Utd issues mount

Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah celebrates scoring his side’s second goal in their 2-1 win over Wolves at Anfield

Liverpool restored their seven-point lead at the top of the Premier League thanks to a hard-fought 2-1 win over Wolves at Anfield.

James Maddison’s early goal was enough to give Tottenham a 1-0 win over an injury-hit Manchester United, who remain 15th in the table.

Salah makes the difference for league leaders

Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah celebrates scoring his side’s second goal of the game against Wolves (Peter Byrne/PA)

Premier League leaders Liverpool survived a nervy last 25 minutes at home to a challenging Wolves side to restore their seven-point advantage with a 2-1 victory.

The home side seemed to be cruising after Luis Diaz’s first Anfield league goal since September was followed by Mohamed Salah’s 29th of the season.

But when Matheus Cunha reduced the deficit midway through the second half, memories of Everton’s last-gasp equaliser in Wednesday’s Merseyside derby looked like they were plaguing Arne Slot’s side, who had to survive sustained pressure to claim all three points.

Maddison piles more misery on injury-hit United

Tottenham’s James Maddison celebrates scoring the opening goal against Manchester United (John Walton/PA)

James Maddison’s 13th-minute goal secured Tottenham a much-needed 1-0 win over Manchester United in the battle of the Premier League’s crisis clubs.

The two teams started the day closer to the relegation zone than the top four and it was Spurs who gained three points following an early effort by the fit-again Maddison.

Maddison celebrated with a shush to the camera after midweek criticism from former United captain Roy Keane and a first home league win for Tottenham since November 3 moved the hosts up to 12th in the table.

Shaw performs Black Power salute

Manchester City’s Khadija Shaw gives a Black Power salute after scoring her first goal against Liverpool (Martin Rickett/PA)

Khadija Shaw celebrated the first of her two goals in Manchester City’s 4-0 win over Liverpool by performing a Black Power salute.

The Jamaican made her first appearance in the starting line-up since withdrawing from the League Cup semi-final against Arsenal earlier this month after receiving racist abuse.

Shaw took her first chance of the Women’s Super League fixture in customary clinical fashion and then stood with her head bowed and fist raised in the air.

The gesture was made famous by American athletes Tommie Smith and John Carlos at the Olympics in 1968 as a stand against racism.

Shaw doubled City’s advantage with an emphatic finish 13 minutes later and Jill Roord and Gracie Prior, who was making her full league debut, both scored in the second half as City claimed a vital victory in their push for Champions League football.

What’s on today?

🎙️ The boss looks ahead to Monday night's Championship clash against Sunderland https://t.co/5jGvzZVI12 — Leeds United (@LUFC) February 14, 2025

With no Premier League action, all eyes will be on the Championship clash between Leeds and promotion rivals Sunderland at Elland Road.

Leeds have the chance to go back to the top of the table after dropping to second place due to Sheffield United’s narrow win over Luton on Saturday.

Just a point against the fourth-placed Black Cats would see Leeds move back above the Blades on goal difference, with the top two set to clash at Bramall Lane next Monday.