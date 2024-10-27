Mohamed Salah grabs Liverpool draw at Arsenal as West Ham beat Manchester United

Mohamed Salah’s equaliser snatched a Premier League point for Liverpool as they drew 2-2 with Arsenal at the Emirates.

The Gunners went ahead through Bukayo Saka’s close-range finish just nine minutes into the game before Virgil van Dijk levelled for the visitors.

Mikel Merino scored his first goal for the Gunners to restore their lead, but Salah pulled one back in the 80th minute to ensure Liverpool sit one point behind Premier League leaders Manchester City, while Arsenal are now five points off the top of the table.

Jarrod Bowen’s stoppage-time penalty piled more pressure on Erik ten Hag after West Ham beat Manchester United 2-1.

Substitute Crysencio Summerville sent the Hammers ahead, but his goal was soon cancelled out by Casemiro’s header, which looked to have salvaged a point for United.

However, Matthijs de Ligt’s challenge on Danny Ings saw referee David Coote consult the pitchside monitor and following a lengthy VAR review, West Ham were awarded a penalty which Bowen slotted home from the spot.

Jarrod Bowen’s penalty saw West Ham claim victory (John Walton/PA)

Chelsea continued to impress under Enzo Maresca as they beat Newcastle 2-1 at Stamford Bridge.

Alexander Isak had levelled for Eddie Howe’s visitors after Nicolas Jackson gave Chelsea the lead 18 minutes in.

Cole Palmer then found the winner for the hosts two minutes into the second half with a low strike from the edge of the box to earn his 19th goal in 15 home Premier League appearances.

Jean-Philippe Mateta’s first-half goal earned Crystal Palace their first league win of the season with a 1-0 victory over Tottenham.

Mateta scored the only goal of the game in the 31st minute and although Brennan Johnson struck a post in a near-instant reply, neither side was able to capitalise on their chances.

The result means Palace avoided their worst-ever start to a Premier League season, having entered the contest without a victory in eight matches.