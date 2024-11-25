Mohamed Salah feels ‘more out than in’ at Liverpool due to lack of new deal

Mohamed Salah has said he is yet to be offered a new contract by Liverpool

Mohamed Salah has said he is yet to receive a new contract offer from Liverpool and feels “more out than in” as he nears the end of his existing deal.

The 32-year-old again showed his importance to the Reds as his two goals helped them come from behind to win 3-2 at Southampton on Sunday, but his post-match comments will increase fans’ fears that the Egyptian could leave for free in the summer.

“Well, we are almost in December and I haven’t received any offers yet to stay in the club,” Salah told reporters. “I’m probably more out than in.

Mohamed Salah inspired Liverpool to a come-from-behind win at Southampton (Adam Davy/PA)

“You know I have been in the club for many years. There is no club like this. But in the end it is not in my hands. As I said before, it is December and I haven’t received anything yet about my future.”

Salah is one of the three key Liverpool players who will soon be heading into the last six months of their deals, with Virgil van Dijk and Trent Alexander-Arnold also out of contract in the summer.

All three will be free to speak to overseas clubs in January if they do not sign an extension before then.

Questions over their futures are one of the few dark clouds over Anfield at present, with Sunday’s win putting Arne Slot’s side eight points clear at the top of the Premier League.

Asked if he was disappointed not to have received an offer from Liverpool, Salah added: “Of course, yeah. I love the fans. The fans love me. In the end it is not in my hands or the fans’ hands. Let’s wait and see.

“I’m not going to retire soon so I’m just playing, focusing on the season and I’m trying to win the Premier League and hopefully the Champions League as well. I’m disappointed but we will see.”