Millwall boss Neil Harris praises medical staff of both clubs after emergencies

Millwall and Sunderland players left the pitch due to a medical emergency in the stands

Millwall manager Neil Harris praised the medical staff of both clubs for the way they dealt with two medical emergencies that occurred during his side’s 1-1 Championship draw with Sunderland.

The incidents occurred at the same time towards the end of the first half, which led to the players being taken off the pitch for 25 minutes before play eventually resumed.

By then, Sunderland were deservedly ahead thanks to Aaron Connolly’s first goal for the club, which looked set to put them two points clear of Sheffield United at the top of the Sky Bet Championship.

But they had to settle for being ahead on goal difference after Femi Azeez struck a second-half stoppage-time equaliser that opened his Lions account and extended Millwall’s unbeaten run to eight games.

Harris said: “Let’s start with the most important thing, that both supporters make a full recovery.

“I want to praise not just my medical team, that I thought were immense in their reaction, but also Sunderland’s club doctor as well who went into the top tier of the home end to support one of our fans.

“We’ve all come here to watch a game of football and enjoy it and nobody should be leaving in ambulances, so to two fans of our football club, we wish them well.”

On the result, Harris said: “I thought we were useless in the first half – I’d say it’s probably the most disappointed I’ve been with my team since arriving at the club in February.

“I’d like to really praise the players for the leadership qualities, the determination and the desire and the whole atmosphere in the stadium for the second half fed off the quality of play that we had.”

Sunderland led after 10 minutes when Chris Rigg’s free-kick was cleared as far as Connolly, who crashed in a superb volley from the edge of the area.

Dan Ballard was denied from point-blank range by Lukas Jensen before the end of the first half was significantly delayed as the two stricken home supporters received treatment.

Josh Coburn came close for Millwall when his 25-yard drive was pushed out by Anthony Patterson before Jensen prevented Milan Aleksic from sealing the game, two minutes into added time.

It proved crucial as, seconds later, Aidomo Emakhu went on a driving run down the left before his ball across was slid in by Azeez at the back post.

Sunderland boss Regis Le Bris said: “It was a tough game because the emergency was necessary, so for sure we want to wish the best for these people.

“I think the first half was really positive. We controlled the game, we played under pressure, our collective mindset was very good and we created many chances.

“We scored once and we probably had two or three opportunities to score a second goal.

“We know that we are away against this kind of team with a very impressive type of play because they are playing this kind of football with good accuracy, good intensity and the long balls are always in the best position.

“We won the first contacts often and after the second ball, we often were not able to keep the ball when it was possible.

“We had a big space to exploit, as was the case just before the equaliser.

“If we had scored at that time, the game was finished.”