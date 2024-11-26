Michael McWilliams: Rampant Reds can Slot home another win against old foes Real Madrid

Arne Slot’s Liverpool can secure another big victory at home to Real Madrid in the Champions League

IT is a bad sign of how things are going at your football club when you’re claiming the wife of a former captain as one of your own, and celebrating her winning a load of stars in a Bushtucker Trial like a last-minute goal in the glory days.

Manchester United and Everton fans will have been punching the air on Sunday night when Coleen Rooney brought home the bacon to her fellow camp-mates in the Australian jungle, especially after dreary draws for both clubs earlier in the weekend.

In a long winter, you have to savour the big moments, even more so when Liverpool are flying high on all fronts, and the confidence in the WhatsApp group is growing by the day.

And there is every reason for followers of the Anfield club to be full of beans, with Arne Slot’s quiet evolution going far better than anyone could ever have imagined.

The Dutchman has made an almost flawless start in succession to Jurgen Klopp, with his side now eight points head of ailing Manchester City in the Premier League and no bigger than 10/11 to win the title come May.

They have also enjoyed a perfect Champions League campaign to date, as the only team to win their first four games, and they could almost afford to take the foot off the gas on that front, safe in the knowledge that knockout football is all but secured.

However, Slot will know that maintaining the winning habit could be key, and he’ll also be well aware the next 10 days should give a fuller picture of exactly where his team is at.

Real Madrid come to Anfield in a Champions League cracker on Wednesday night, before City are the visitors in the league on Sunday.

A tricky trip to Newcastle follows next Wednesday, before a rocking Goodison Park – hopefully boosted by Mrs Rooney’s progress to the latter stages in Australia – awaits on Saturday week.

Four wins from that lot, and we may as well hand out the silverware, although Slot won’t be looking past Madrid, Liverpool’s nemesis in Europe in recent times.

The Spaniards won finals between the sides in 2018 and 2022, as well as dumping the Reds out in 2021 and 2023, but Liverpool will not have a better chance of turning them over than they do now.

Madrid have won their last two league games, scoring seven goals, but it has been a difficult campaign for Carlo Ancelotti’s side, who have already lost twice in Europe as well as being hammered by Barcelona in La Liga last month.

They are riddled with injuries to big players, with Vinicius jnr joining Rodrygo, Eder Militao and Dani Carvajal on the treatment table, while Liverpool’s key men all seem to be flying, most notably contract-seeking Mo Salah.

Real are vulnerable to pace, and whatever front three Slot chooses will have it in abundance, so a home win looks a great bet at 10/11 (William Hill).

Ancelotti will have noticed how much bother Southampton gave the Reds on Sunday, however, especially with Tyler Dibling giving Andy Robertson a working over at times.

With Jude Bellingham and Kylian Mbappe finding the range recently, Real can score, so Sky Bet’s 9/4 about a home win with both teams scoring is also of interest.

Confident Bhoys should have too much for Belgians

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers and goalscorer Reo Hatate celebrate victory over RB Leipzig on matchday of the Champions League (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Celtic should be every bit as confident as Liverpool, and can take another giant step towards the knockout rounds with victory at home to Club Brugge this evening.

The Hoops have bounced back superbly from a harrowing defeat at Borussia Dortmund on matchday two, showing real character to draw at Atalanta before turning on the style to see off RB Leipzig 3-1 at a rocking Parkhead.

The noise will be deafening in the east end of Glasgow tonight, and while the Belgians can’t be taken lightly after seeing off Aston Villa last time out – and having won five of their last six domestically – Celtic should have too much for them if they get even close to the levels of the Leipzig game.

The goals have been flowing for Brendan Rodgers’ men, while Brugge are averaging two a game themselves this term, so it could be entertaining, but even-money about a home victory is a big price when you consider the performances Celtic put in at home to Leipzig and Slovan Bratislava.

The Hoops have to be backed at evens, while a Celtic victory with over 2.5 goals in the game is of real interest at 15/8 with Sky Bet.

Meanwhile, Aston Villa have hit the buffers of late, with four consecutive defeats before Saturday’s home draw with Crystal Palace.

Juventus visit Villa Park tonight, and I think Unai Emery’s men can get back to form to claim their fourth Champions League win of the season.

Ollie Watkins scored at the weekend which is a good sign, while Villa have continued to create chances during that sticky spell.

Emery is a seasoned European campaigner who won’t panic, while Juve are injury-hit and have found goals hard to come by, and their main man Dusan Vlahovic is struggling for fitness.

Villa are 13/10 chances with Boylesports and I have a suspicion they will get the job done, while it might be worth looking at the draw half-time/Villa full-time bet at 9/2, which has come up in both of their home European games to date, against Bologna and the mighty Bayern Munich.

While all of that is going on, however, I’ll be cheering on the latest triumph for United, Everton and Mrs Rooney in the jungle.

CHAMPIONS LEAGUE SELECTIONS

Liverpool to beat Real Madrid, 10/11 (William Hill); Liverpool to win and both teams to score, 9/4 (Sky Bet);

Celtic to beat Club Brugge, evens (General); Celtic to win and over 2.5 goals, 15/8 (Sky Bet);

Aston Villa to beat Juventus, 13/10 (Boylesports); draw ht/Villa ft, 9/2 (General)