Merseyside derby postponed due to Storm Darragh

The final league Merseyside derby at Goodison Park between Everton and Liverpool has been postponed due to Storm Darragh.

High winds and rain have battered the west coast and the decision to call off the lunchtime kick-off was made early on Saturday morning.

A statement on Everton’s official website read: “Everton’s Premier League fixture against Liverpool, scheduled for 12.30pm (GMT) today, Saturday 7 December, has been postponed.

“Following a Safety Advisory Group meeting at Goodison Park, attended by officials from both clubs, as well as representatives from Merseyside Police and Liverpool City Council this morning, it was decided that, due to the risk to safety in the local area due to strong wind gusts, and an amber severe wind warning that remains in place until 6am on Sunday, today’s fixture should be postponed on safety grounds.

“We apologise for the inconvenience caused and thank supporters for their understanding. Whilst we appreciate this will be deeply disappointing for supporters, the safety of fans, staff and players is of paramount importance.

“Information relating to a rearranged date for the fixture will be announced in due course.”

Liverpool’s trip to Goodison Park was postponed on safety grounds, due to strong winds and rain (Peter Byrne/PA)

Arne Slot’s men were heading across Stanley Park for the final time in a league fixture ahead of Everton’s move to their new stadium, aiming to extend their lead at the top of the Premier League.

The League One clash between Bristol Rovers and Bolton has also been called off, with plenty more postponements possible.

Championship games between Cardiff and Watford and Plymouth and Oxford were called off on Friday, with League Two’s match between Newport and Carlisle following suit after the Welsh FA earlier called off all games in the country amid a red weather warning.

Saturday afternoon’s meetings at both Aintree and Chepstow have been abandoned due to the strong winds but Sandown has passed a first morning inspection.

Bristol Bears Women’s game against Exeter Chiefs at Ashton Gate today also fell foul of the inclement conditions after a pitch inspection.