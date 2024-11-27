Soccer

Maya Le Tissier joins England squad as she follows concussion protocol

The 22-year-old was ruled out of this Saturday’s friendly against the United States at Wembley.

Maya Le Tissier (left) is back with the England squad (Martin Rickett/PA
Manchester United captain Maya Le Tissier has joined up with the England squad as she follows concussion protocol.

The 22-year-old was ruled out of this Saturday’s friendly against the United States at Wembley having been diagnosed with concussion after United’s 1-0 Women’s Super League loss at Chelsea on Sunday.

While fellow defender Lotte Wubben-Moy was subsequently called up, Le Tissier is now with the Lionesses – who play Switzerland next Tuesday at Bramall Lane – following assessment at her club.

A Football Association statement read: “Maya Le Tissier is now with the England squad at St. George’s Park.

“Le Tissier will continue to be assessed as she follows the ‘return to play’ concussion protocol and as previously reported will miss Saturday’s meeting with the USA.”