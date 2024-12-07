Matt Yates hat-trick helps Stenhousemuir secure comfortable win over Dumbarton

Matt Yates scored a hat-trick as Stenhousemuir consolidated their place at the top of William Hill League One with a 4-0 win over bottom-club Dumbarton, who finished with nine men.

Yates put the home side ahead from a free-kick in the eighth minute, with Aaron Steele heading in a second.

Sons midfielder Finlay Gray was then shown a straight red card for a foul on Euan O’Reilly.

After Dumbarton goalkeeper Brett Long was also sent off for bringing down Ross Taylor, Yates converted the resulting penalty in the 73rd minute and completed his treble from the spot late on.

Alloa moved into second, two points behind the Warriors, after a 2-0 win at Kelty Hearts, leapfrogging their hosts.

Luke Donnelly put the visitors in front just before half-time, with Scott Taggart’s penalty in stoppage time wrapping things up.

Inverness produced a late fightback to win 3-2 after Paul Allan hit a late brace at Montrose, who finished with 10 men.

Graham Webster and Blair Lyons had seemingly put Montrose in control at the break.

Luis Longstaff pulled a goal back just after the hour before Montrose substitute Andrew Steeves was sent off for violent conduct.

Allan hauled Caley level in the 88th minute and struck again deep into stoppage time to complete the turnaround.

Cove Rangers ended a run of three straight league defeats with a 1-1 draw at Annan, where Aidan Smith saw his second-half penalty saved.

In the evening kick-off, a stoppage-time goal from Calum Gallagher earned Arbroath a 2-1 win over Queen of the South.

Matty Douglas had given Queens a 72nd-minute lead which was cancelled out four minutes later by Innes Murray.

In League Two, East Fife took over at the top after a goal from Jess Norey in stoppage time secured a 2-1 win over former leaders Elgin.

Peterhead remain third after slipping to a 3-2 defeat at Clyde, where Liam Scullion struck in the last minute.

Edinburgh City coasted to a 3-0 win at Stirling for a fourth straight league victory.

Bonnyrigg Rose’s game against Spartans was postponed following a pitch inspection on Saturday morning.

Bottom-club Forfar had already seen their match at Stranraer called off because of a weather warning associated with Storm Darragh.