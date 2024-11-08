Mason Greenwood goal in vain as beaten Marseille fail to close gap on PSG

Mason Greenwood was on the scoresheet again for Marseille

Mason Greenwood was on the scoresheet again but Marseille missed the chance to close the gap on Ligue 1 leaders Paris St Germain after slumping to a 3-1 home defeat to Auxerre.

Greenwood slotted home a second-half penalty for his eighth league goal since joining Marseille this summer, but it proved nothing more than a consolation with Roberto De Zerbi’s side 3-0 down at the time.

Lassine Sinayoko fired the visitors ahead after only 10 minutes at Stade Velodrome and further goals just before the break from Gaetan Perrin and Hamed Traore proved too much for the hosts to recover from.

The result leaves second-placed Marseille six points behind pacesetters PSG, having now played a game more.

In Spain, Las Palmas impressed away from home with a 3-1 win over Rayo Vallecano.

Fabio Silva put the Canary Islanders ahead inside six minutes and two goals in quick success after the hour – Manu Fuster netting soon after Aridane Hernandez turned into his own net – put the clash beyond reach.

Scotland international Scott McKenna’s stoppage-time goal was too little too late for the hosts to avoid only a second home defeat of the season.

In Serie A, struggling Lecce fought back to claim a 1-1 home draw against Empoli as Pietro Pellegri’s 33rd-minute strike was cancelled out by Santiago Pierotti’s equaliser 13 minutes from time.

Union Berlin held Freiburg to a goalless draw in the Bundesliga.