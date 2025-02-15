Martin Keown apologises to Ruud van Nistelrooy for Old Trafford ‘shenanigans’

Martin Keown mocks Manchester United’s Ruud van Nistelrooy during Arsenal’s 0-0 draw at Old Trafford in 2003

Martin Keown has apologised to Ruud van Nistelrooy for the notorious clash between the pair at Old Trafford in 2003 after they renewed acquaintances at Leicester on Saturday.

TNT Sports pundit Keown was at King Power Stadium for Leicester’s Premier League home fixture with Arsenal and caught up with Foxes boss Van Nistelrooy ahead of kick-off.

Keown and Van Nistelrooy came to blows during a memorable encounter between the Gunners and Manchester United 22 years ago dubbed ‘Battle of Old Trafford’.

"Apologies for all the shenanigans that went on back in the day." 💪 Ruud van Nistelrooy catches up with Martin Keown to settle the differences from their playing days 🤣 🎙 @lynseyhipgrave1 | 📺 @tntsports & @discoveryplusUK pic.twitter.com/ui3yaWiSWF — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) February 15, 2025

At the peak of the rivalry between the two clubs and their respective managers Sir Alex Ferguson and Arsene Wenger, a goalless draw finished in ugly scenes as Van Nistelrooy’s missed penalty late on was followed by the Dutch forward being confronted by a raft of angry Arsenal players.

Keown led the full-time “shenanigans” when he jumped up next to Van Nistelrooy and barged into his back which sparked a melee between both sets of players. The Football Association subsequently charged both clubs with the incident etched into the history books.

“Martin are you OK? Good to see you,” Van Nistelrooy said after the pair had a friendly handshake pitchside.

Keown responded: “Nice to see you.”

Van Nistelrooy added: “It’s been a while eh? I have seen you once at Villa Park, you remember?”

Keown said: “Yes. Apologies for all of the shenanigans that went on back in the day.”

Van Nistelrooy brushed off the 2003 incident before the pair reflected on the “good rivalry” with an exchange of tactics from their famed grudge.

“Eh, what happens on the pitch stays on the pitch,” Van Nistelrooy insisted.

“I am happy that I have him in front of me, not at the back of me you know. It was a good rivalry, wasn’t it?”

Keown agreed: “Great days, great days. I am glad you are standing there and not next to me because you used to love stamping on me.”

Van Nistelrooy admitted: “I would like to block you out as well and then fall over.”

Keown did have the final word when he referenced Leicester’s precarious Premier League position.