Marti Cifuentes says Zan Celar will grow in confidence after opening QPR account

QPR boss Marti Cifuentes revealed the strength of his squad’s support for Zan Celar after the Slovenia striker ended his goal drought with a match-winning double at Cardiff.

Celar had failed to score in 19 Rangers appearances following his July move from Swiss Super League side Lugano.

But Celar, who had missed a penalty against Stoke on Saturday, ended his barren run with a magnificent brace as QPR beat fellow Sky Bet Championship strugglers Cardiff 2-0.

“It was an important win for the team and the club, and especially for the players who have been working hard,” Cifuentes said after QPR had registered only their second victory of the season and first since August 30.

“The whole group have been protective and supportive to him (Celar).

“It’s very important he scores and we are happy for him and hopefully this will increase his confidence.

“It is one of the reasons why he is here. He has shown today and in the past that he is an excellent finisher, and what we need to do as a team is provide him with more chances.

“I’m glad he kept working. He took this step forward and it will help him.”

Celar fired QPR ahead five minutes before the break with a magnificent strike, swivelling in a crowded penalty area to find the top corner of the net.

He added a second in stoppage time by racing clear of the Cardiff defence and chipping goalkeeper Jak Alnwick.

QPR’s win took them above Portsmouth – whose home game with Millwall was postponed because of a power cut at Fratton Park – and off the bottom of the Championship.

Cifuentes said: “The challenge we have is to be more mature as a team and compete game after game after game with higher average levels.

“We need to understand that it is a demanding league and we have to take many more steps forward.”

Omer Riza has now had 11 games in interim charge at Cardiff with a record of four wins, three draws and four defeats.

Riza guided Cardiff off the bottom of the table after succeeding Erol Bulut in September with the help of a six-game unbeaten run.

But the Bluebirds have lost three of their last four and now stand one place and one point above the relegation zone.

“On this game we wouldn’t have scored until the cows come home, I think the saying is,” Riza said.

“We went in (at half-time) 1-0 down, which was probably harsh. The belief was there to win the game, but it wouldn’t come and we come away highly frustrated.

“We knew we could have gone into 17th place and four points above it (relegation zone) but we have failed. We will keep on working and try to win games.”