Mark Robins seals first home win as Stoke boss in comeback victory over Swansea

Lewis Baker wrapped up the comeback victory for Stoke at hme to Swansea

Mark Robins celebrated his first home win as Stoke boss after his side came from behind to beat Swansea 3-1 in the Sky Bet Championship.

The former Coventry manager had never recorded victory over the Welsh side in 13 previous attempts and that sequence looked likely to continue when former Potter Josh Tymon gave the visitors the lead after 61 minutes.

Instead, Wouter Burger – one day shy of his 24th birthday – headed the Potters on level terms three minutes later.

The comeback gained momentum 17 minutes from time as South Korean international Bae Jun-ho stole into the six-yard box to convert substitute Million Manhoef’s free-kick.

Victory was confirmed in spectacular fashion as Lewis Baker scored from nearly 10 yards inside his own half in the third minute of stoppage time.

Swansea’s latest defeat was their seventh in eight games in all competitions, while Stoke’s first success at the bet365 Stadium of 2025 eased their relegation fears.

The respective poor form of both sides was highlighted in a dismal opening half.

An early goal might have injected life of a turgid first period, low on chances and quality.

Ali Al-Hamadi tried the acrobatic route to goal in the opening minute, but his overhead kick was off target.

Swansea retaliated and struck an upright, but Goncalo Franco drifted offside before letting fly from the edge of the area.

Stoke began the contest with the second worst home record in the Championship. It was easy to see why.

Burger curled a left-footed effort wide after 16 minutes, but City conceded eight of the first nine free kicks – 12 out of 16 in the first period – to put the brake on most forward momentum.

Swansea bossed possession but lacked cutting edge and Liam Cullen’s scuffed 32nd-minute shot did not trouble Viktor Johansson.

Ben Pearson totted up his own sizeable free-kick tally and referee Dean Whitestone’s patience ran out four minutes before the break by awarding the game’s first booking.

The start to the second half was not an improvement on what had gone before. However, Swansea briefly worked the ball well enough to give Cullen a shooting chance which sailed high and wide.

Al-Hamadi finally woke the home crowd from its slumbers with a right-footed effort which Lawrence Vigouroux pushed away.

However, it was Swansea who scored first, taking advantage of poor communication between Ashley Phillips and Johansson.

Phillips’ touch on Cullen’s cute pass took the ball away from Johansson and presented Tymon with a far-post tap-in.

Stoke though were behind for only three minutes. Cullen thought he’d executed a goal-line clearance, but Burger’s header from a Baker free-kick was adjudged to have crossed the line for the equaliser.

Robins’ men pressed home their advantage with Bae’s first goal of the season and Baker’s brilliant individual effort wrapped up a much-needed three points.